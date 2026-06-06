FanDuel Promo Code: $350 Bonus Offer + Predicts Bonus For MLB Saturday Slate

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Register with the FanDuel promo code here for a $350 MLB Saturday bonus, or lock in $25 in bonuses with FanDuel Predicts (iOS here and Android here).

FanDuel Promo Code For $350 MLB Saturday Bonus

Before allocating your capital toward tonight’s matchups—whether you are backing Boston at Yankee Stadium or Atlanta at Truist Park—it is critical to understand the underlying mechanics of the welcome bonus.

Below is a precise breakdown of the FanDuel promo code parameters, the welcome offer details, and the basic terms required to secure your bonus bets.

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New FanDuel User Offer Bet $5 for 7 Days & Get $350 in Bonus Bets (Predicts: $25 sign-up bonus) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Information Verified On June 6th, 2026

For new FanDuel users, leveraging this promotion requires a clear understanding of the investment structure. The core offer generates $350 in bonus bets in exchange for a minimal, sustained commitment: placing a $5 real-money wager every day for seven consecutive days. Additionally, users can capitalize on the FanDuel Predicts promo code offer, which includes a supplemental $25 sign-up bonus to further bolster your starting capital.

One of the most mathematically advantageous components of this promotion is the absence of an odds limit on your qualifying wagers. From an analytical standpoint, this means you can bet a heavy favorite with high implied probability to safely secure your daily requirement, or take a calculated risk on a high-yield underdog without disqualifying your bonus. This flexibility makes it an ideal entry point for new customers looking to scale their MLB betting strategy.

FanDuel MLB Saturday Markets

Before placing any bets with your FanDuel promo, reviewing the daily schedule and current market lines is essential.

Matchup Scheduled Time (EST) Moneyline Runline Total (O/U) Pittsburgh Pirates @ Atlanta Braves 4:10 PM ATL -112 / PIT -104 PIT -1.5 (+162) / ATL +1.5 (-196) O/U 8 Boston Red Sox @ New York Yankees 7:35 PM NYY -134 / BOS +114 NYY -1.5 (+155) / BOS +1.5 (-188) O/U 8.5 New York Mets @ San Diego Padres 10:10 PM NYM -124 / SDP +106 NYM -1.5 (-134) / SDP +1.5 (+106) O/U 7.5

The focal point of tonight’s schedule is the American League East clash between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. The data paints a stark contrast between these two offenses. New York has consistently manufactured runs all season, boasting a robust .761 team OPS and 315 total runs scored. Conversely, the Boston offense is still searching for optimal contact quality and consistency, carrying a sluggish .699 team OPS with just 243 runs scored.

On the mound, Boston will send probable starter Ranger Suarez to attempt to suppress the Yankees’ high-powered bats. New York will counter with Will Warren.

Expanding Your Strategy: Stanley Cup Final

While the MLB slate offers plenty of statistical angles, savvy bettors know how to diversify their portfolios across different leagues. The FanDuel welcome offer is fully applicable to the NHL’s marquee event: the Stanley Cup Final. Applying your daily $5 wager to the Hurricanes or Golden Knights allows you to leverage hockey’s distinct player prop markets and moneyline value while continuing to satisfy your seven-day promotional requirement.

Sign Up with FanDuel Promo Code Welcome Offer

The process of activating this massive welcome bonus is structured for straightforward execution. Crucially, absolutely no manual promo code is necessary to be entered during registration.

To successfully secure your $350 in bonus bets, execute the following logical steps:

Register and Verify: Sign up for a new account on the FanDuel platform here. Fund Your Bankroll: Make an initial deposit of $5 or more into your newly created account. Execute Your Strategy: Wager a minimum of $5 each day for seven consecutive days. You are free to place your very first real-money bet on tonight’s Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees clash, the Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights Cup Final, or any other market. Leverage the Flexibility: Remember, there is no odds limit applied to these initial bets. You can back heavy favorites to minimize variance or swing for the fences on high-value underdogs.

By completing the requirement of betting at least $5 each day for seven consecutive days, you will be awarded $350 in bonus bets. FanDuel distributes these bonus funds within 72 hours of the final bet settlement, equipping your bankroll with substantial firepower for the remainder of the sports calendar.