FanDuel Predicts Promo Code: Get $25 Sign Up Bonus for Baseball, Basketball Predictions

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By utilizing the latest FanDuel Predicts promo code offer, new customers can unlock an exclusive welcome offer to Get $25 When You Sign-Up ahead of today’s baseball slate here (iOS) and here (Andriod).













FanDuel Predicts Promo Code Offer

Whether you are placing your predictions on the Chicago White Sox (33-30) facing the Philadelphia Phillies (34-29) or targeting the matchup between the Pittsburgh Pirates (34-30) and the Atlanta Braves (43-21), claiming this welcome offer is simple. We put a lot of stock in finding edge and value, so review the key details of the FanDuel Predicts sign-up bonus below:

FanDuel Predicts Promo Code No Code Needed New FanDuel Predicts User Offer $25 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified June 7th, 2026

Offer Overview

The mechanics of this welcome offer are incredibly straightforward. This promotion is strictly available to new FanDuel Predicts customers who register for a fresh account. Once signed up, you will instantly receive a $25 sign-up bonus to use on your daily predictions. Because this platform operates differently than a traditional sportsbook, FanDuel Predicts is widely accessible and available in all 50 states, provided that users are at least 18 years of age to play.

With your bonus funds secured, you can immediately put them to use on today’s interleague showdown between the Chicago White Sox and the Philadelphia Phillies. Whether you want to back probable pitcher David Sandlin for the White Sox or expect a dominant outing from Aaron Nola on the mound for the Phillies, this $25 bonus gives new users the perfect starting point to hunt for longshot value in today’s action.

Use FanDuel Predicts Offer for All Baseball Games Sunday

If you are looking to deploy your $25 welcome bonus, today’s slate offers some excellent opportunities to beat the market. Below are the win probabilities for today’s top matchups:

Matchup Team Game Winner Probability White Sox vs. Phillies Chicago White Sox 41.43% White Sox vs. Phillies Philadelphia Phillies 58.57% Pirates vs. Braves Pittsburgh Pirates 43.65% Pirates vs. Braves Atlanta Braves 56.35%

When evaluating these games to find the better bet, a quick dive into the team statistics reveals contrasting narratives. The Atlanta Braves are justified home favorites; they boast an elite 3.215 team ERA and a 1.16 WHIP, significantly outclassing the Pittsburgh Pirates’ 4.051 ERA. Atlanta also holds a slight edge at the plate, batting .258 compared to Pittsburgh’s .254.

However, in our highlighted matchup in Philadelphia, the underdog White Sox actually field the better offense on paper. Chicago is currently batting .240 with a .737 OPS, whereas Philadelphia has struggled slightly with a .228 average and a .682 OPS. While the Phillies maintain a pitching advantage (4.001 team ERA compared to Chicago’s 4.317), the White Sox’s offensive superiority makes them an incredibly tempting value play.

How to Activate This FanDuel Predicts Promo Code Offer

Ready to get in on today’s action featuring the White Sox vs. Phillies or the Pirates vs. Braves? Claiming your welcome bonus is a quick and seamless process. It is never too early to look ahead and secure your funds before the opening pitch. Just follow the step-by-step instructions below: