Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN: Get $1,000 Bonus for World Cup, MLB, NBA Finals Game 5

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sign up using this link here and redeem the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN to receive a $1,000 bonus to use on Game 5 of the NBA Finals and all World Cup matches Saturday.







Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN Details and Terms

Before you lock in your Postseason wagers for the highly anticipated matchup between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs, you need to understand the mechanics of this offer. We put a lot of stock in reading the fine print to uncover true market value, and as a quick reminder, this bonus can be used on all three World Cup games Saturday.

Here is a comprehensive overview of how the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer works:

Activate the Bonus: Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN to get the $1,000 bonus offer.

Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code to get the $1,000 bonus offer. 10-Day Structure: The $1,000 bonus occurs over 10 days, with up to a $100 wager each day matched in FanCash.

The $1,000 bonus occurs over 10 days, with up to a $100 wager each day matched in FanCash. Age Requirement: Participants must be 21 years of age or older to use Fanatics Sportsbook.

Participants must be 21 years of age or older to use Fanatics Sportsbook. Location Eligibility: This offer is available only to individuals aged 21 or older who are physically located in a state where Fanatics Sportsbook operates legally, excluding New York.

This offer is available only to individuals aged 21 or older who are physically located in a state where Fanatics Sportsbook operates legally, excluding New York. Minimum Deposit: A minimum initial deposit of $10 is required to participate.

A minimum initial deposit of $10 is required to participate. Opt-In and Apply: After opting in, players must apply the promotion to a wager through the bet slip once per day for up to 10 consecutive days.

After opting in, players must apply the promotion to a wager through the bet slip once per day for up to 10 consecutive days. Qualifying Wagers: Only one qualifying wager per game day is eligible for the sign-up promotion.

Only one qualifying wager per game day is eligible for the sign-up promotion. Playthrough Requirements: FanCash is non-withdrawable and subject to a strict 1x playthrough requirement before it can be utilized.

FanCash is non-withdrawable and subject to a strict 1x playthrough requirement before it can be utilized. Winnings Calculation: Any winnings are calculated based on the cash portion of the wager only; FanCash stakes are entirely excluded from all winnings calculations.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN for NBA, World Cup Bonus

If you are planning to bet on the upcoming Postseason matchup between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs, capturing the latest Fanatics Sportsbook offer is a strategic way to maximize your futures prices and daily wagers. Savvy analysts know that diversifying action is key, so keep in mind that this bonus can be used on all three World Cup games Saturday.

Below is a quick breakdown of the promo code details and what new users can expect when they sign up:

Promotion Feature Offer Details Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN New Fanatics User Offer Get $1,000 in FanCash (10 x $100 bet match) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Date Last Verified June 13th, 2026

Use Fanatics Sportsbook NBA Finals Bonus on Knicks vs. Spurs Game 5

The New York Knicks will take on the San Antonio Spurs in a critical Postseason showdown scheduled for June 13, 2026, at 08:30 PM EDT. While specific win-loss records and current playoff series standings are fluid, both teams have established themselves as strong analytical performers throughout the 2025 Postseason. Finding market inefficiencies in these high-stakes games is exactly what we look for as odds-driven analysts, and don’t forget, this bonus can be used on all three World Cup games Saturday.

Bet Type New York Knicks San Antonio Spurs Spread +5.5 (-115) -5.5 (-105) Moneyline +168 -200 Total Points Over 216.5 (-115) Under 216.5 (-105)

Odds as of June 13, 2026 via Fanatics Sportsbook.

The New York Knicks enter the contest presenting solid value as a longshot with a commanding Net Rate of 15.3 (estimated points scored minus points allowed per 100 possessions), outpacing the San Antonio Spurs, who hold a solid Net Rate of 9.5. The Knicks also bring a statistical edge on the glass, securing 54.6% of available rebounds compared to the Spurs’ 52.2% Total Rebound Percentage. When we look at the consensus odds, the Knicks’ rebounding prowess makes taking them plus the points a highly attractive proposition. And for those looking to spread their action across different sports, remember that this bonus can be used on all three World Cup games Saturday as well.

How to Activate the Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN

Getting started with this lucrative offer in time for the New York Knicks vs. San Antonio Spurs matchup is a straightforward process. As you follow these simple steps to ensure you lock in your daily bet match, keep in the back of your mind that this bonus can be used on all three World Cup games Saturday as well.

Register for a New Account: Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app or visit their website to begin the sign-up process. You will need to create a new account by providing standard personal information to verify your identity (such as your full name, email address, physical address, and date of birth). Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, ensure that the necessary Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN is entered to officially activate your eligibility for the $1,000 bonus. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Once your account is verified and active, navigate to the cashier section. You must deposit at least $10 using one of the available secure payment methods (such as online banking, debit card, or PayPal). Place Your Wagers: Opt into the promotion and place your first cash wager. To qualify for the daily match, place a $10 minimum wager (and up to a maximum of $100) on the Knicks vs. Spurs game or any other eligible market. Repeat for 10 Days: Continue to opt in and place a qualifying wager of $10 to $100 each day over your first 10 consecutive days after registration to receive the maximum $1,000 in matched FanCash.

It does stand to reason that consistency is how you beat the books, so maxing out this 10-day offer is a brilliant strategic play. Whether you are attacking the NBA lines or looking for a longshot on the pitch, do not forget that this bonus can be used on all three World Cup games Saturday.