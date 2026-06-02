Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN: Get $1,000 Bonus for MLB, Stanley Cup, NBA Finals

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

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Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code Overview & Key Terms

Activate the Offer: You must use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN during the registration process to successfully unlock the $1,000 bonus offer.

You must use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code during the registration process to successfully unlock the $1,000 bonus offer. 10-Day Structure: The $1,000 maximum value is distributed evenly across 10 consecutive days. The sportsbook matches your first qualifying wager each day in FanCash, up to $100.

The $1,000 maximum value is distributed evenly across 10 consecutive days. The sportsbook matches your first qualifying wager each day in FanCash, up to $100. Age and Location Limitations: Bettors must be at least 21 years of age and physically present in a state where Fanatics Sportsbook legally operates. (Note: This specific welcome offer is currently excluded for users located in New York).

Bettors must be at least 21 years of age and physically present in a state where Fanatics Sportsbook legally operates. (Note: This specific welcome offer is currently excluded for users located in New York). Deposit Rule: A minimum initial deposit of $10 is required to fund your account and activate your eligibility.

A minimum initial deposit of $10 is required to fund your account and activate your eligibility. Daily Opt-In Requirement: Securing your daily match is not automatic. Players must manually opt in and apply the promotion to a qualifying wager within their bet slip once per day.

Securing your daily match is not automatic. Players must manually opt in and apply the promotion to a qualifying wager within their bet slip once per day. Qualifying Wagers: Only your first qualifying wager on a given game day triggers the daily bet match promotion.

Only your first qualifying wager on a given game day triggers the daily bet match promotion. FanCash Playthrough: Earned FanCash acts as site credit. It is non-withdrawable and carries a standard 1x playthrough requirement before it converts to withdrawable cash.

Earned FanCash acts as site credit. It is non-withdrawable and carries a standard 1x playthrough requirement before it converts to withdrawable cash. Winnings Calculation: When using FanCash for a bet, only the profit is returned upon a win; the initial FanCash stake is excluded from your final payout calculation.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code for NBA

Category Details Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code Use code WTOPFAN during registration New Fanatics User Offer Get $1,000 in FanCash (10 x $100 daily bet match) Terms and Conditions 21+ and physically present in participating states.

How to Activate the Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code