Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN: Get $1,000 Bonus for MLB, Stanley Cup, NBA Finals

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and servicesThe Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN equips new players with up to a $1,000 bet match bonus here. as the week continues with MLB games, Stanley Cup Final and NBA Finals. Rather than a standard lump-sum safety net, this offer is strategically structured over your first 10 days on the platform, matching your first daily wager up to $100 in FanCash. This provides bettors with a sustained, 10-day window to systematically build their bankroll during the NBA postseason.
Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code Overview & Key TermsUnderstanding the mechanics of a promotional offer is just as critical as analyzing a team’s true shooting percentage. To ensure you maximize your return on investment with this bet match promotion, here is an analytical breakdown of the governing terms and conditions:
- Activate the Offer: You must use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN during the registration process to successfully unlock the $1,000 bonus offer.
- 10-Day Structure: The $1,000 maximum value is distributed evenly across 10 consecutive days. The sportsbook matches your first qualifying wager each day in FanCash, up to $100.
- Age and Location Limitations: Bettors must be at least 21 years of age and physically present in a state where Fanatics Sportsbook legally operates. (Note: This specific welcome offer is currently excluded for users located in New York).
- Deposit Rule: A minimum initial deposit of $10 is required to fund your account and activate your eligibility.
- Daily Opt-In Requirement: Securing your daily match is not automatic. Players must manually opt in and apply the promotion to a qualifying wager within their bet slip once per day.
- Qualifying Wagers: Only your first qualifying wager on a given game day triggers the daily bet match promotion.
- FanCash Playthrough: Earned FanCash acts as site credit. It is non-withdrawable and carries a standard 1x playthrough requirement before it converts to withdrawable cash.
- Winnings Calculation: When using FanCash for a bet, only the profit is returned upon a win; the initial FanCash stake is excluded from your final payout calculation.
Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code for NBALeveraging the Fanatics Sportsbook welcome offer provides a calculated edge, whether you are looking to back the New York Knicks’ road efficiency or the San Antonio Spurs’ home-court advantage. Here is a streamlined look at the promotion data to keep in mind before tip-off:
|Category
|Details
|Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code
|Use code WTOPFAN during registration
|New Fanatics User Offer
|Get $1,000 in FanCash (10 x $100 daily bet match)
|Terms and Conditions
|21+ and physically present in participating states.