Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN: Get $1,000 Bonus For MLB Saturday, Stanley Cup Game 3

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services With the most recent Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN, you will have the chance to get up to $1,000 for MLB games and more in your first 10 days after signing up here.

This offer from Fanatics Sportsbook sets itself apart from others in the sports betting industry, as you will get up to $100 in FanCash credited to your account depending on how much you wager for your first 10 days after signing up.

FanCash is a bit different than rewards you will often receive with other sportsbooks. These funds can be used as bonus bets within the Fanatics Sportsbook app. However, you will also have the ability to head to the Fanatics site and use your FanCash to purchase gear, like a hat for your favorite team. Today is all about MLB games and the Stanley Cup Final. Look into high-profile games like Red Sox vs. Yankees, Pirates vs. Braves and more. Later on tonight, Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final will determine wither the Hurricanes or the Golden Knights will take a 2-1 series lead. Because this promo will span 10 days, you can also use it to bet on upcoming NBA Finals games, starting with Game 3 on Monday night between the Spurs and Knicks.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code For 10 x $100 FanCash Bet Matches

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN New Fanatics User Offer 10 x $100 FanCash Bet Match Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Information Verified On June 6th, 2026

It is crucial that you sign in each of the first 10 days after you create your new account. For each of those days, you will be able to place a bet of any amount up to $100 and secure FanCash. The full potential of this offer is $1,000, but you will have the flexibility to decide how much FanCash you want each day. As an example, maybe you want to bet $50 on the Yankees to beat the Red Sox tonight. Once that wager is placed, you will receive your $50 in FanCash for today. The outcome of that initial wager is irrelevant.

Squad Bets For MLB Saturday

One of the best features of the Fanatics Sportsbook app is the availability of Squad Bets. If you are interested in parlays, this is a great alternative for you, as it is a safer option. These are available for the NBA Finals, the Stanley Cup Finals, MLB games and more throughout the sports schedule. The way it works is you make 3-6 selections. As an example, let’s say you predict three players to record a specific number of hits today. For you to win your bet, that group of players need to come together as a whole to beat a combined total. So, even if one player has a bad game, your bet is not instantly graded as a loss, as the rest of your Squad Bet can possibly pick up the slack. Here’s an example of a collection of players you can use for a Squad Bet on today’s MLB action:

Ben Rice

Ronald Acuna Jr.

Oneil Cruz

Shohei Ohtani

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN Registration Process

To get started with this offer, follow the simple steps below: