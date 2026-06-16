Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN: Get $1,000 Betting Bonus for MLB, World Cup Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services All new users can redeem the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN to receive a $1,000 bonus to use on all MLB and World Cup games Tuesday. Use this link here to get started.







Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN Overview and Terms

Before we start digging into the odds and looking for longshot value in the upcoming June 16, 2026 matchup between the New York Yankees (43-27) and the Chicago White Sox (38-32), it is important to understand exactly how the Fanatics sign-up offer works. We put a lot of stock in reading the fine print, so here is a clear summary of the key details and terms for the $1,000 bonus:

How to Claim: Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN during registration to unlock the $1,000 bonus offer.

Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code during registration to unlock the $1,000 bonus offer. Offer Structure: The maximum $1,000 bonus is distributed over 10 consecutive days. Fanatics will match your qualifying wager each day in FanCash, up to $100 daily.

The maximum $1,000 bonus is distributed over 10 consecutive days. Fanatics will match your qualifying wager each day in FanCash, up to $100 daily. Daily Application: This is crucial—after opting in, you must manually apply the promotion to a wager within your bet slip once per day for up to 10 consecutive days. Only one qualifying wager per game day is eligible for the match.

This is crucial—after opting in, you must manually apply the promotion to a wager within your bet slip once per day for up to 10 consecutive days. Only one qualifying wager per game day is eligible for the match. Minimum Deposit: A minimum initial deposit of $10 is required to participate in the promotion.

A minimum initial deposit of $10 is required to participate in the promotion. Age and Location Restrictions: You must be 21 years of age or older and physically located in a state where Fanatics Sportsbook operates legally.

You must be 21 years of age or older and physically located in a state where Fanatics Sportsbook operates legally. State Exclusions: This specific sign-up offer is available in all legal Fanatics Sportsbook states excluding New York.

This specific sign-up offer is available in all legal Fanatics Sportsbook states excluding New York. FanCash Rules: FanCash is non-withdrawable and comes with a standard 1x playthrough requirement before it can be utilized or converted to cash.

FanCash is non-withdrawable and comes with a standard 1x playthrough requirement before it can be utilized or converted to cash. Winnings Calculation: If a bet placed with FanCash wins, the payout will only include the profit based on the cash portion of the wager. The initial FanCash stake is excluded from the final payout calculation.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN for $1,000 Bonus Tuesday

As the New York Yankees prepare to host the Chicago White Sox, baseball bettors have a prime opportunity to hunt for value. Whether you are backing the high-powered New York Yankees offense or looking for a live underdog in the Chicago White Sox, the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code is one of the most effective ways to build your bankroll.

By strategically deploying this sign-up offer, you can maximize your daily wagers during this non-conference clash and continue earning bonus matches over your first ten days. Here is a quick breakdown of the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer:

Promo Detail Information Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN New Fanatics User Offer Get $1,000 in FanCash (10 x $100 bet match) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Date Last Verified June 16th, 2026

Use Fanatics Sportsbook Bonus Tonight

The Chicago White Sox (38-32) will go head-to-head against the New York Yankees (43-27) on June 16, 2026, with the first pitch scheduled for 7:05 PM ET. At this time in the season, both squads are jockeying for optimal playoff standing, making this non-conference matchup a highly anticipated event. Current division position implications are still taking shape, but the urgency is palpable on both sides of the diamond.

Bet Type Chicago White Sox New York Yankees Spread +1.5 (-184) -1.5 (+155) Moneyline +122 -144 Total Runs Over 7.5 (-115) Under 7.5 (-105)

Odds as of June 16, 2026 from Fanatics Sportsbook.

From a value-seeking perspective, it does stand to reason that the New York Yankees are priced as the -144 moneyline favorites. Their offensive production has been formidable this season. Ben Rice is setting the table beautifully, carrying a .293 batting average alongside 47 RBIs and 36 extra-base hits. Cody Bellinger remains a steady, high-leverage contributor for New York, tallying 45 RBIs and 27 extra-base hits while hitting .265. Add Aaron Judge to the mix—sitting on 38 RBIs and 27 extra-base hits—and you have a lineup built to exploit pitching mistakes.

However, we’ve seen time and time again that blindly laying juice on favorites isn’t a winning long-term strategy. The visiting Chicago White Sox (+122) present an interesting counter-punch. Miguel Vargas anchors the Chicago White Sox lineup with 44 RBIs and 28 extra-base hits to go with a .247 average. Colson Montgomery is providing crucial secondary pop, recording 40 RBIs and 30 extra-base hits in his 247 at-bats so far this season.

While specific betting trends regarding these teams’ historical records as favorites or underdogs are not explicitly defining the market today, the sheer volume of extra-base hits from both rosters points toward potential scoring upside.

How to Activate the Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN

Getting started with this bonus offer ahead of the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees matchup is a highly straightforward process.

First, new users need to create and register an account on the Fanatics Sportsbook platform. During registration, you will be prompted to supply standard personal information to verify your identity and age. It is critical to ensure that the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN is entered during this sign-up phase to guarantee your account is eligible for the match program.

After your account is fully verified, it is time to fund your bankroll. You must deposit at least $10 using one of the secure banking methods provided in the cashier section to activate the offer.

Once your deposit clears, you can place your initial bet. Users can place a minimum wager of $10 and up to $100 on the game. To extract the maximum expected value from this promotion, remember that Fanatics will continue to match your first daily qualifying wager—up to $100—over the first 10 days following your registration. Just ensure you log in and manually apply the promo to your bet slip each day to capture the full $1,000 potential bonus.