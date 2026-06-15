Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN: Claim $1,000 MLB, World Cup Bonus Monday

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN provides all new users who sign up here with a $1,000 bonus to use on Monday’s MLB and World Cup action.







Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN Overview and Terms

Before placing your first pitch wager, you need to understand exactly how this bonus structure works and where the market inefficiencies lie. It is never too early to look at the terms so you can maximize your daily value.

Here is a summary of how the offer works and the key terms and conditions:

Claim Your Bonus: Enter the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN during registration to unlock the $1,000 bonus offer.

Enter the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code during registration to unlock the $1,000 bonus offer. 10-Day Structure: The $1,000 bonus occurs over 10 consecutive days, with up to a $100 wager each day matched in FanCash.

The $1,000 bonus occurs over 10 consecutive days, with up to a $100 wager each day matched in FanCash. Age and Location Requirements: Participants must be 21 years of age or older to use Fanatics Sportsbook and be physically located in a state where the platform legally operates.

Participants must be 21 years of age or older to use Fanatics Sportsbook and be physically located in a state where the platform legally operates. State Exclusions: This offer is valid in all legal Fanatics Sportsbook states, excluding New York.

This offer is valid in all legal Fanatics Sportsbook states, excluding New York. Minimum Deposit: A minimum initial deposit of $10 is required to participate in the promotion.

A minimum initial deposit of $10 is required to participate in the promotion. Daily Application: After opting in, players must manually apply the promotion to a wager through their bet slip once per day for up to 10 consecutive days.

After opting in, players must manually apply the promotion to a wager through their bet slip once per day for up to 10 consecutive days. One Wager Per Day: Only one qualifying wager per game day is eligible to receive the sign-up promotion match.

Only one qualifying wager per game day is eligible to receive the sign-up promotion match. FanCash Playthrough: FanCash is non-withdrawable and comes with a strictly enforced 1x playthrough requirement before it can be utilized or converted.

FanCash is non-withdrawable and comes with a strictly enforced 1x playthrough requirement before it can be utilized or converted. Winnings Calculation: Any payouts or winnings are calculated based on the cash portion of your wager only; FanCash stakes are excluded from final winnings calculations.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN for $1,000 Bonus Monday

As the baseball season heats up with exciting matchups, there is no better time to capitalize on the latest sportsbook offers. We’ve seen time and time again that building a healthy bankroll during the summer allows you to hunt for better futures prices and longshot bets down the road. Whether you are backing the home favorites or looking for an underdog upset, Fanatics Sportsbook provides an excellent entry point.

Below is a quick breakdown of the welcome offer:

Feature Details Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN New Fanatics User Offer Get $1,000 in FanCash (10 x $100 bet match) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Date Last Verified June 15th, 2026

By leveraging this $1,000 bet match offer, new users can dive into a wide variety of MLB betting markets throughout the 10-day promotional window, from daily moneylines to player props.

Use Fanatics MLB Bonus Tonight

The Tampa Bay Rays (40-27) will travel to Los Angeles, CA, to square off against the Los Angeles Dodgers (45-26). This highly anticipated interleague clash is scheduled for June 15, 2026, at 10:10 PM ET.

Bet Type Tampa Bay Rays Los Angeles Dodgers Spread +1.5 (-151) -1.5 (+126) Moneyline +137 -164 Total Runs Over 9 (-102) Under 9 (-118)

Odds as of June 15, 2026 from Fanatics Sportsbook odds.

It goes without saying that the Los Angeles Dodgers enter this contest as home favorites on the moneyline (-164), largely thanks to a deeply talented roster that has already powered them to 45 wins. Their offense is spearheaded by Shohei Ohtani, who boasts a stellar .302 batting average to go along with 41 RBIs, 31 extra-base hits, and a .975 OPS. Run production has also been heavily supplemented by Andy Pages (56 RBIs, .273 average) and Freddie Freeman (38 RBIs, .275 average).

However, we are always hunting for value, and the visiting Tampa Bay Rays present an intriguing case as a +137 moneyline longshot. They will rely heavily on their ace run-producer, Jonathan Aranda, who leads the team with 48 RBIs, and the phenomenal bat of Yandy Díaz, who enters the game hitting an elite .325 with 46 RBIs.

With Nick Martinez taking the mound for the Rays and Eric Lauer starting for the Dodgers, bettors face a compelling total set at 9 runs. The Under is slightly favored at -118, and it does stand to reason that oddsmakers expect the pitching to keep these potent lineups somewhat in check.

How to Activate the Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN

Getting started in time to back your Official Predictions for the Tampa Bay Rays vs. Los Angeles Dodgers matchup is a straightforward process. To ensure you do not miss out on your $1,000 bonus potential, follow these step-by-step instructions: