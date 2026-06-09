Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN: Claim $1,000 MLB, NBA Finals Bonus This Week

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users can claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN (with this link here getting you started) to receive a $1,000 bonus to use on all action this week across MLB regular season games and the NBA Finals.







Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code Details and Overview

Before you look to lock in any futures prices or standard wagers on the San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks matchup, it does stand to reason that you need to fully understand the mechanics of the Fanatics Sportsbook welcome offer. We put a lot of stock in reading the fine print so you can extract maximum value.

Here are the critical terms and conditions you need to know:

Activate the Bonus: Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN to get the $1,000 bonus offer.

Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code to get the $1,000 bonus offer. Match Structure: The $1,000 bonus occurs over 10 days, with up to a $100 wager each day matched in FanCash.

The $1,000 bonus occurs over 10 days, with up to a $100 wager each day matched in FanCash. Age and Location: This offer is available only to individuals aged 21 or older who are physically located in a state where Fanatics Sportsbook is legally operating.

This offer is available only to individuals aged 21 or older who are physically located in a state where Fanatics Sportsbook is legally operating. State Exclusions: The offer is available in all legal Fanatics Sportsbook states, excluding New York.

The offer is available in all legal Fanatics Sportsbook states, excluding New York. Minimum Deposit: A minimum deposit of $10 is required to participate.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to participate. Opting In: After opting in, players must apply the promotion to a wager through the bet slip once per day for up to 10 consecutive days.

After opting in, players must apply the promotion to a wager through the bet slip once per day for up to 10 consecutive days. Qualifying Wagers: Only one qualifying wager per game day is eligible for the sign-up promotion.

Only one qualifying wager per game day is eligible for the sign-up promotion. FanCash Playthrough: FanCash is non-withdrawable and subject to a straightforward 1x playthrough requirement before it can be utilized.

FanCash is non-withdrawable and subject to a straightforward 1x playthrough requirement before it can be utilized. Winnings Calculation: Any payouts are calculated based on the cash portion of the wager only; FanCash stakes are excluded from your final winnings calculations.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN for NBA Finals, MLB Bonus

If you are ready to jump into the action and exploit market inefficiencies during the NBA postseason, here is a quick breakdown of the welcome offer and the code you need to claim it:

Category Details Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN New Fanatics User Offer Get $1,000 in FanCash (10 x $100 bet match) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified June 9th, 2026

Best Odds for NBA Finals Game 4

The San Antonio Spurs are set to face off against the New York Knicks in Game 4 of the NBA Finals. The game is scheduled to tip off on June 10, 2026, at 8:30 PM Eastern Time.

Market San Antonio Spurs New York Knicks Spread +2.5 (-110) -2.5 (-110) Moneyline +105 -125 Total Over 215.5 (-110) Under 215.5 (-110)

How to Activate the Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN

Getting started with Fanatics Sportsbook in time for the San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks matchup is a streamlined process. Follow these simple steps to claim your $1,000 bonus and start seeking out smart, analytical bets: