Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN: Claim $1,000 MLB, NBA Finals Bonus This Week

New users can claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN (with this link here getting you started) to receive a $1,000 bonus to use on all action this week across MLB regular season games and the NBA Finals.
Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code Details and Overview
Before you look to lock in any futures prices or standard wagers on the San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks matchup, it does stand to reason that you need to fully understand the mechanics of the Fanatics Sportsbook welcome offer. We put a lot of stock in reading the fine print so you can extract maximum value.
Here are the critical terms and conditions you need to know:
- Activate the Bonus: Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN to get the $1,000 bonus offer.
- Match Structure: The $1,000 bonus occurs over 10 days, with up to a $100 wager each day matched in FanCash.
- Age and Location: This offer is available only to individuals aged 21 or older who are physically located in a state where Fanatics Sportsbook is legally operating.
- State Exclusions: The offer is available in all legal Fanatics Sportsbook states, excluding New York.
- Minimum Deposit: A minimum deposit of $10 is required to participate.
- Opting In: After opting in, players must apply the promotion to a wager through the bet slip once per day for up to 10 consecutive days.
- Qualifying Wagers: Only one qualifying wager per game day is eligible for the sign-up promotion.
- FanCash Playthrough: FanCash is non-withdrawable and subject to a straightforward 1x playthrough requirement before it can be utilized.
- Winnings Calculation: Any payouts are calculated based on the cash portion of the wager only; FanCash stakes are excluded from your final winnings calculations.
Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN for NBA Finals, MLB Bonus
If you are ready to jump into the action and exploit market inefficiencies during the NBA postseason, here is a quick breakdown of the welcome offer and the code you need to claim it:
|Category
|Details
|Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code
|WTOPFAN
|New Fanatics User Offer
|Get $1,000 in FanCash (10 x $100 bet match)
|Terms and Conditions
|21+ and Present in Participating States.
|Date Last Verified
|June 9th, 2026
Best Odds for NBA Finals Game 4
The San Antonio Spurs are set to face off against the New York Knicks in Game 4 of the NBA Finals. The game is scheduled to tip off on June 10, 2026, at 8:30 PM Eastern Time.
|Market
|San Antonio Spurs
|New York Knicks
|Spread
|+2.5 (-110)
|-2.5 (-110)
|Moneyline
|+105
|-125
|Total
|Over 215.5 (-110)
|Under 215.5 (-110)
How to Activate the Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN
Getting started with Fanatics Sportsbook in time for the San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks matchup is a streamlined process. Follow these simple steps to claim your $1,000 bonus and start seeking out smart, analytical bets:
- Click to Claim: Follow the designated promo link to navigate to the Fanatics Sportsbook registration page.
- Register Your Account: Create a new account by providing standard personal information to verify your identity, including your name, physical address, email, and date of birth.
- Enter the Promo Code: Make sure the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN is entered during the sign-up process to lock in your eligibility for the welcome offer.
- Make a Deposit: Fund your new account by depositing at least $10 using one of the available secure payment methods.
- Place Your First Wagers: Over the first 10 days following your registration, place a daily qualifying wager. You must place a $10 minimum wager, and Fanatics will match your bet up to $100 in FanCash each day, resulting in a maximum total bonus of $1,000.