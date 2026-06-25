Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN: Claim $1,000 Bonus for USA vs. Turkey, World Cup, MLB

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can sign up with Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN to unlock up to $1,000 in FanCash over the course of 10 days. Click here to start the registration process.

Structured as a 10-day bet match, this sign-up offer provides new players with up to $100 in FanCash daily, making it a highly effective way to build a bankroll throughout the World Cup or MLB season. The USMNT is looking to make history by winning three games during the group stage. Let’s take a deeper dive into the details of this Fanatics Sportsbook.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN Unlocks $1,000 in FanCash

Before placing your first wager, it helps to understand exactly how this promotion is structured. Here is a clear breakdown of the requirements to claim your $1,000 bonus:

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN New User Offer Get $1,000 in FanCash (10 x $100 bet match) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On June 25, 2026

This promo is an opportunity for players to start locking in bet matches throughout the World Cup. Set up a new account and place a bet on the World Cup or any other sport this week. This will trigger a bet match of up to $100 in FanCash. New users will be eligible for a $100 bet match for 10 consecutive days. Start locking in FanCash on the World Cup, MLB, golf, tennis or any other market.

World Cup Betting Preview, Odds

USA will play Turkiye in a game where both teams already know their ultimate fate. Turkiye is already eliminated from the knockout rounds, while the USMNT has already clinched the top spot in the group. Although the USA is favored in this matchup, they will have a new-look starting 11. There are four different players on yellow cards and Christian Pulisic’s status has been in flux all tournament as he deals with a calf injury.

Matchup (Home vs. Away) Home Draw Away Turkiye vs. USA +280 +310 -120

It’s also worth noting that there are tons of options in MLB this weekend. The first-place New York Yankees will host the Boston Red Sox as these two historic franchises renew their rivalry. Between the World Cup and MLB, there should be something for every sports fan this week. Don’t miss out on the chance to raise the stakes on the action.

How to Redeem Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN

Securing your sign-up bonus is a straightforward process. Follow these exact steps to activate your Fanatics Sportsbook promo code ahead of the first pitch: