Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN: Claim $1,000 Bonus for MLB, World Cup Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can take advantage of Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN to secure $1,000 in bonuses for the World Cup, MLB or any other sport. Click here to start signing up.

The bonus operates as a bet match offer structured over 10 days, granting new users up to $100 in FanCash daily for a maximum total value of $1,000. We expect to see a lot of interest in the World Cup, and this Fanatics Sportsbook promo is a great way to raise the stakes.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN Unlocks $1,000 Offer

Here is a comprehensive overview of the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code details and key terms:

Activate the Offer: Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code during the registration process to unlock the $1,000 bonus.

Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code during the registration process to unlock the $1,000 bonus. 10-Day Structure: The $1,000 bonus is distributed across 10 consecutive days. Your first qualifying wager each day is matched up to $100 in FanCash.

The $1,000 bonus is distributed across 10 consecutive days. Your first qualifying wager each day is matched up to $100 in FanCash. Age & Location Requirements: Participants must be 21 years of age or older and physically located in a state where Fanatics Sportsbook legally operates.

Participants must be 21 years of age or older and physically located in a state where Fanatics Sportsbook legally operates. State Exclusions: This offer is available in all states with legal Fanatics Sportsbook operations, with the exception of New York.

This offer is available in all states with legal Fanatics Sportsbook operations, with the exception of New York. Minimum Deposit: A minimum initial deposit of $10 is required to participate in the promotion.

A minimum initial deposit of $10 is required to participate in the promotion. Daily Opt-In: After opting in, players must actively apply the promotion to a wager through their bet slip once per day for up to 10 consecutive days.

After opting in, players must actively apply the promotion to a wager through their bet slip once per day for up to 10 consecutive days. One Qualifying Wager: Only one qualifying wager per game day is eligible for the sign-up promotion match.

Only one qualifying wager per game day is eligible for the sign-up promotion match. FanCash Playthrough: Earned FanCash is non-withdrawable and subject to a 1x playthrough requirement before it can be utilized for additional bets or converted.

Earned FanCash is non-withdrawable and subject to a 1x playthrough requirement before it can be utilized for additional bets or converted. Winnings Calculation: Payouts from winning bets are calculated based solely on the cash portion of the wager. FanCash stakes are excluded from all total payout calculations.

How to Make Picks on MLB, World Cup

If you are looking to get started before the first pitch, claiming the Fanatics Sportsbook welcome bonus is a straightforward process. Take a look at the odds for this Astros-Blue Jays matchup:

Bet Type Houston Astros Toronto Blue Jays Spread +1.5 (-188) -1.5 (+156) Moneyline +108 -129 Total Runs Over 8.5 (-115) Under 8.5 (-105)

When analyzing the offensive production, the Houston Astros will heavily rely on designated hitter Yordan Alvarez. Through 285 at-bats, Alvarez boasts a .323 batting average, a 1.070 OPS, and a team-leading 56 RBIs. He is supported by veteran Jose Altuve, who has driven in 21 runs while maintaining a .709 OPS.

On the other side of the diamond, the Toronto Blue Jays look to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to spark their lineup. Guerrero Jr. is currently hitting .283 with a .737 OPS and 32 RBIs across 269 at-bats. Outfielder George Springer adds crucial depth for Toronto, having recorded 21 RBIs and a .709 OPS this season. (Note: Specific team betting trends, such as records as favorites or underdogs, are currently unavailable for this matchup).

How to Redeem Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN

If you are ready to back the Houston Astros or the Toronto Blue Jays in this matchup, getting set up with your welcome bonus is simple. Follow these steps to ensure you properly claim the offer: