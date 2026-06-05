ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $1,000 theScore Bet Reset For Knicks-Spurs Game 2

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up your new profile at theScore Bet here with the most recent ESPN BET promo code WTOP and redeem a $1,000 bet reset offer for Knicks-Spurs Game 2 tonight.

ESPN BET Promo Code Details

ESPN BET Promo Code (with theScore Bet) WTOP New theScore Bet User Offer $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promo Verified On June 5

The ESPN BET promo code provides a mathematically sound entry point for new customers through its $1,000 Bet Reset. Once registered in a legal online sports betting state, new users can place a first cash wager of any amount on any available market without needing to opt in. If that initial wager loses, the sportsbook refunds 100% of the stake, up to a maximum of $1,000, in bonus bets. While extracting the absolute maximum value requires a $1,000 first bet, bettors are completely free to scale down their risk and wager a smaller amount, retaining the exact same percentage-based protection on their initial investment.

From an operational standpoint, if your first bet is unsuccessful, the refund is credited to your account within 72 hours of the wager settling as a loss. Your return is systematically divided into five separate bonus bets, each equating to 20% of your original eligible wager. These bonus bets expire seven days after receipt, providing a standard one-week window to identify your next statistically favorable market.

Use ESPN BET Promo Code On Knicks vs. Spurs With theScore Bet

Moneyline: New York Knicks (+180) | San Antonio Spurs (-215)

New York Knicks (+180) | San Antonio Spurs (-215) Point Spread: New York Knicks +6.5 (-115) | San Antonio Spurs -6.5 (-105)

New York Knicks +6.5 (-115) | San Antonio Spurs -6.5 (-105) Total: Over 215.5 (-110) | Under 215.5 (-110)

For those targeting the moneyline, the potential return on investment varies significantly based on implied probability. A $100 wager on the favored San Antonio Spurs at -215 odds yields a modest $46.51 in profit. Conversely, backing the underdog New York Knicks at +180 odds generates a substantial $180 in profit on a successful $100 bet.

When analyzing the underlying postseason data, the Knicks present a compelling statistical profile that highlights a potential pricing inefficiency in the market. New York’s offense has operated with elite efficiency in the postseason, averaging 118.9 points per game on 50.7% shooting from the floor. This translates to a stellar 120 team offensive rating. While San Antonio is highly capable offensively (114.2 points per game, 46.3% shooting, 112.8 offensive rating), they trail New York in broader advanced metrics. The Knicks hold a massive edge in overall effectiveness and rebounding—boasting an 18.7 net rating and securing 55.2% of available rebounds, directly overshadowing San Antonio’s 10.7 net rating and 52.7% total rebound percentage.

Today’s MLB Action

If you are not an NBA fan, the $1,000 Bet Reset can easily be applied to Major League Baseball markets. Today’s slate offers several high-profile matchups prime for moneyline, run line, or player prop evaluation:

Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees

Chicago White Sox vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Cleveland Guardians vs. Texas Rangers

New York Mets vs. San Diego Padres

Redeem ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP With theScore Bet

Acquiring your $1,000 Bet Reset ahead of the New York Knicks vs. San Antonio Spurs game requires only a few structured steps. Follow this process to properly activate your welcome offer:

Register a New Account: Click here and input standard identity verification details, including your full legal name, email address, physical address, and date of birth. Enter the Promo Code: During the initial registration phase, it is critical that you input the ESPN BET promo code WTOP when prompted. This string links your new account directly to the $1,000 Bet Reset parameter. Place Your First Wager: Once your identity is verified and the account is funded, execute your first real cash wager of at least $10 (and up to $1,000) on any available market. Whether backing the Knicks on the moneyline, fading a player prop, or targeting an MLB run line, this initial qualifying bet is covered.

If your selected wager wins, your cash profit is credited normally. Should it lose, you will receive a 100% refund of your exact stake (capped at $1,000) in bonus bets, providing a mathematically sound second chance to generate a return on investment.