ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $1,00 World Cup theScore Bet Offer

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Register at theScore Bet here by using the ESPN BET promo code WTOP to capitalize on a huge $1,000 bet reset offer in time for USA vs. Paraguay tonight.

ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP Offer Overview

Before breaking down the advanced metrics for the USA vs. Paraguay match, review the specific parameters of this exclusive welcome offer. Here is the foundational data you need to claim your bonus:

ESPN BET Promo Code (at theScore Bet) WTOP New theScore Bet User Offer $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promotion Verified June 12th, 2026

Offer Overview And Bonus Mechanics

Available to all new theScore Bet customers in jurisdictions where the sportsbook operates, this $1,000 Bet Reset requires no formal opt-in beyond the standard registration process. Simply place your first cash wager on any available market—such as a moneyline or player prop for the USA vs. Paraguay match. If your bet settles as a loss, the sportsbook will issue a 100% refund of your initial wager in bonus bets, capped at $1,000. It is important to note that you do not need to risk the maximum $1,000 to qualify; any initial wager of $10 or more provides the exact same 100% matched insurance rate if it fails.

From a bankroll management perspective, the refund structure is highly optimal. Rather than issuing a single lump sum, the refund is credited as five distinct bonus bets, each valued at exactly 20% of your eligible first wager. This modular approach allows bettors to spread their exposure across multiple events rather than risking the entire refund on a single high-variance outcome. These bonus bets will be credited within 72 hours of the qualifying wager settling as a loss and carry a strict seven-day expiration window.

USA vs. Paraguay Betting Markets

Moneyline (USA / Draw / Paraguay): +105 / +225 / +305

+105 / +225 / +305 Total Goals (Over/Under): 2.5

When searching for a statistical edge in this matchup, analytical bettors are faced with a true clean slate. Neither nation has played a match in the current World Cup cycle. However, USA does come in as the favorite just based on pre-tournament expectations. This high-variance environment makes utilizing a Bet Reset offer a highly strategic move, providing a safety net.

Today’s MLB Slate

Bettors can make use of their offer for alternative markets, too, utilizing their welcome offer on today’s Major League Baseball slate. Today’s key matchups include:

New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays

Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago White Sox

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Milwaukee Brewers

Sign Up With ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP At theScore Bet

Securing this welcome offer ahead of the USA vs. Paraguay showdown is a streamlined process. To claim your $1,000 Bet Reset, simply follow these structured steps:

Register Your Account: Click here and begin the registration process. You will be required to input standard identity-verification data, including your full legal name, date of birth, and email address. Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up flow, ensure you input the ESPN BET promo code WTOP to officially lock in your $1,000 welcome bonus. Place Your First Wager: Once your account is verified and the promo code WTOP is active, process an initial deposit. Finally, place your first real-money wager (minimum $10, up to $1,000) on any available market on theScore Bet.

If your qualifying bet is successful, your initial stake and cash profits are credited directly to your withdrawable balance. If the bet loses, the Bet Reset protocol triggers, refunding your entire stake in bonus bets so you can maintain your bankroll for the remainder of the World Cup tournament.