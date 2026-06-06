ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP: Register For $1,000 MLB Saturday theScore Bet Reset Offer

Claim the most recent ESPN BET promo code WTOP with theScore Bet here and get a $1,000 bet reset for MLB games like Red Sox vs. Yankees, Pirates vs. Braves and more.
ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP With theScore Bet
|ESPN BET Promo Code (With theScore Bet)
|WTOP
|New theScore Bet User Offer
|$1,000 Bet Reset
|Terms and Conditions
|21+ and Present in Participating States.
|Information Verified On
|June 6th, 2026
Getting started with this offer is straightforward, and no opt-in is required for new theScore Bet customers. Once your account is set up in an eligible state, simply place your first cash wager on any available market. If that initial bet loses, the platform will refund 100% of your stake, up to $1,000, in bonus bets. You are not required to risk the maximum $1,000 to participate; whether you wager $50 or the full limit, you receive the exact same percentage of coverage if your first ticket does not cash.
If your first wager does settle as a loss, the refund will be credited to your account within 72 hours. From an analytical standpoint, the payout structure is highly advantageous: instead of a single lump sum, the bonus is distributed as five separate bonus bets, each worth 20% of your eligible wager. For example, a losing $500 bet yields five individual $100 bonus bets, allowing you to diversify your future wagers rather than risking it all on one outcome. These bonus bets must be used within seven days of receipt, offering a sufficient window to identify opportunities across the diamond.
Use ESPN BET MLB Promo With theScore Bet Today
- Cleveland Guardians at Texas Rangers: CLE -1.5 / O/U 7.5 / CLE Even, TEX -120
- Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees: NYY -1.5 / O/U 8.5 / NYY -130, BOS +110
- Pittsburgh Pirates at Atlanta Braves: PIT -1.5 / O/U 7.5 / PIT Even, ATL -120
While you decide what teams to wager on, analyzing underlying statistics is the best recipe for success to determine which sides project the highest value:
- Red Sox at Yankees: New York holds a clear, data-backed advantage on both sides of the ball. The Yankees’ pitching staff has compiled a 3.28 ERA, fundamentally outperforming Boston’s 3.85 ERA. Offensively, the Yankees bring a powerful .761 team OPS to the plate, significantly outpacing the Red Sox’s .699 OPS.
- Pirates at Braves: Atlanta presents a similarly compelling statistical case. The Braves’ pitching rotation has maintained a strong 3.22 ERA, while the Pirates sit considerably higher at a 4.00 ERA. At the dish, Atlanta holds the edge with a .757 team OPS against Pittsburgh’s .744 mark.
Activate ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP Offer With theScore Bet
Claiming your welcome bonus is a highly efficient process. Follow these systematic steps to secure your $1,000 Bet Reset before the first pitch:
- Register Your Account: Click here and create a new account. You must provide standard personal information to verify your identity, including your full name, email address, physical address, and date of birth.
- Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, input the ESPN BET promo code WTOP. You must enter this specific code regardless of which offer you are claiming to guarantee your eligibility.
- Place Your First Bet: Once your account is verified and funded, analyze the daily MLB slate or the Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights Stanley Cup Final. Place your first real cash wager of up to $1,000 on any available market. Whether you back the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, or the New York Yankees in the Bronx, your initial cash wager is fully protected by the $1,000 Bet Reset.