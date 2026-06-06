ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP: Register For $1,000 MLB Saturday theScore Bet Reset Offer

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Claim the most recent ESPN BET promo code WTOP with theScore Bet here and get a $1,000 bet reset for MLB games like Red Sox vs. Yankees, Pirates vs. Braves and more.

ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP With theScore Bet

ESPN BET Promo Code (With theScore Bet) WTOP New theScore Bet User Offer $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Information Verified On June 6th, 2026

Getting started with this offer is straightforward, and no opt-in is required for new theScore Bet customers. Once your account is set up in an eligible state, simply place your first cash wager on any available market. If that initial bet loses, the platform will refund 100% of your stake, up to $1,000, in bonus bets. You are not required to risk the maximum $1,000 to participate; whether you wager $50 or the full limit, you receive the exact same percentage of coverage if your first ticket does not cash.

If your first wager does settle as a loss, the refund will be credited to your account within 72 hours. From an analytical standpoint, the payout structure is highly advantageous: instead of a single lump sum, the bonus is distributed as five separate bonus bets, each worth 20% of your eligible wager. For example, a losing $500 bet yields five individual $100 bonus bets, allowing you to diversify your future wagers rather than risking it all on one outcome. These bonus bets must be used within seven days of receipt, offering a sufficient window to identify opportunities across the diamond.

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Cleveland Guardians at Texas Rangers: CLE -1.5 / O/U 7.5 / CLE Even, TEX -120

CLE -1.5 / O/U 7.5 / CLE Even, TEX -120 Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees: NYY -1.5 / O/U 8.5 / NYY -130, BOS +110

NYY -1.5 / O/U 8.5 / NYY -130, BOS +110 Pittsburgh Pirates at Atlanta Braves: PIT -1.5 / O/U 7.5 / PIT Even, ATL -120

While you decide what teams to wager on, analyzing underlying statistics is the best recipe for success to determine which sides project the highest value:

Red Sox at Yankees: New York holds a clear, data-backed advantage on both sides of the ball. The Yankees’ pitching staff has compiled a 3.28 ERA, fundamentally outperforming Boston’s 3.85 ERA. Offensively, the Yankees bring a powerful .761 team OPS to the plate, significantly outpacing the Red Sox’s .699 OPS.

New York holds a clear, data-backed advantage on both sides of the ball. The Yankees’ pitching staff has compiled a 3.28 ERA, fundamentally outperforming Boston’s 3.85 ERA. Offensively, the Yankees bring a powerful .761 team OPS to the plate, significantly outpacing the Red Sox’s .699 OPS. Pirates at Braves: Atlanta presents a similarly compelling statistical case. The Braves’ pitching rotation has maintained a strong 3.22 ERA, while the Pirates sit considerably higher at a 4.00 ERA. At the dish, Atlanta holds the edge with a .757 team OPS against Pittsburgh’s .744 mark.

Activate ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP Offer With theScore Bet

Claiming your welcome bonus is a highly efficient process. Follow these systematic steps to secure your $1,000 Bet Reset before the first pitch: