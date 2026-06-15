ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 theScore Bet Bonus for World Cup, MLB, Any Game

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All new users can redeem the ESPN BET promo code WTOP to claim a $1,000 bonus via theScore Bet, and use this link here to get started. This theScore Bet bonus can be applied to all World Cup games today.







ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP Overview

ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP New ESPN BET User Offer (All States) $1,000 Bet Reset via theScore Bet Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States.

The ESPN BET promo code delivers an attractive welcome offer specifically tailored for new ESPN BET customers. Keep in mind that ever since ESPN BET transitioned to theScore Bet in December, we’ve seen a streamlined approach to these welcome bonuses. There is exactly one offer on the table: the $1,000 Bet Reset, available uniformly across all valid states.

To get started, simply place your first cash wager on any available market or game. If your initial bet loses, you will receive 100% of your wager back in bonus bets, up to a maximum of $1,000. There is no opt-in required to participate. Furthermore, it does stand to reason that you don’t have to risk the full $1,000 to qualify. You can bet whatever amount fits your bankroll—as long as it meets the $10 minimum—and still have 100% of your stake backed by the promotion if your first wager falls short.

If your qualifying bet settles as a loss, the refund will be distributed as five separate bonus bets, each valued at exactly 20% of your initial eligible wager. These bonus bets hit your account within 72 hours of the losing bet’s settlement. Once they land, you have seven days to deploy them on other futures prices or upcoming fixtures, like IR Iran taking on New Zealand.

World Cup Preview Monday, June 15th

Here is a look at today’s schedule—converted to the Eastern Time (ET) zone—and the 3-way win probabilities for each fixture:

Spain vs. Cape Verde (12:00 PM ET) Spain Moneyline: -1500 Draw: +1300 Cape Verde Moneyline: +3500

(12:00 PM ET) Belgium vs. Egypt (3:00 PM ET) Belgium Moneyline: -170 Draw: +300 Egypt Moneyline: +500

(3:00 PM ET) Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay (6:00 PM ET) Saudi Arabia Moneyline: +650 Draw: +330 Uruguay Moneyline: -230

(6:00 PM ET) Iran vs. New Zealand (10:00 PM ET) Iran Moneyline: -115 Draw: +230 New Zealand Moneyline: +360

(10:00 PM ET)

Marquee Matchups & Market Value

Belgium vs. Egypt

Under the direction of referee Ramon Abatti Abel, Belgium enters this 3:00 PM ET clash as the clear favorite with a 59.4% win probability. Egypt, playing the role of the underdog, holds just a 16.6% chance of springing an upset. We’ve seen time and time again how crucial it is to evaluate these early matchups before the public money pours in.

Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay

Later in the evening at 6:00 PM ET, Maurizio Mariani will officiate Saudi Arabia taking on Uruguay. Despite being listed as the away team, Uruguay completely dominates the win probability at 64.8%, making them the heaviest favorite of the day outside of Spain. Saudi Arabia enters as a massive longshot with a 13.2% chance to win, with a draw sitting at 21.9%. Similar to the Belgium matchup, potential payouts for a standard $100 moneyline wager remain to be determined.

How to Activate the ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP for theScore Bet Bonus

Getting started with this massive welcome offer is a simple and straightforward process for those hunting for a genuine analytical edge. New users can activate this promotion to use on any of today’s World Cup games, giving you the flexibility to explore the entire multi-game slate rather than being locked into a single matchup. Whether you want to back a heavy favorite like Uruguay or take a chance on a compelling clash like Belgium vs. Egypt, the choice is entirely yours. And remember, as we’ve noted since ESPN BET transitioned to theScore Bet in December, the user platform is optimized for quick, actionable betting.

To claim your $1,000 Bet Reset, follow these easy steps to get your account up and running:

Download the App: Navigate to the App Store or Google Play Store and download the app to your mobile device. Register an Account: Open the app and follow the prompts to create your new account. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity, such as your full name, physical address, email, and date of birth. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, ensure you enter the ESPN BET promo code WTOP when prompted to lock in your welcome bonus. Place Your First Bet: Following your download, account registration, and the entry of promo code WTOP, make a deposit and place your first real cash wager.

To qualify for the promotion, your initial cash wager must be for at least $10, and it will be covered up to a maximum of $1,000. This qualifying bet can be placed on any market available, including moneylines, over/under totals, or prop bets for any of the World Cup games on the schedule today, such as IR Iran taking on New Zealand. If your first bet wins, you keep the cash profits as usual. If it loses, you will get a refund of 100% of your stake in the form of bonus bets, ensuring you get a second chance to find value and win big during the tournament.