ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 theScore Bet Bonus for Spurs-Knicks, World Cup

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up your new profile at theScore Bet using the ESPN BET promo code WTOP here, then put a $1,000 bet reset to use when you bet up to that amount on Spurs vs. Knicks Game 4 tonight.

ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP: $1,000 theScore Bet Offer For NBA Finals

Before placing your first wager on the upcoming matchup between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs, review the table below for a quick summary of the current welcome offer:

ESPN BET Promo Code (at theScore Bet) WTOP New User Offer $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promotion Confirmed June 10th, 2025

The mechanics of the ESPN BET promo code are straightforward and exclusively available for new theScore Bet customers. Without any opt-in required, new users can place a first cash wager on any available market or game. If that initial wager loses, the sportsbook will refund 100% of the wager amount, up to a maximum of $1,000, in bonus bets. Keep in mind that you do not need to risk the full $1,000 to participate; you can bet any amount less than that and still receive a 100% refund in bonus bets if your prediction falls short, though claiming the maximum bonus value does require a $1,000 first wager.

Should your first bet settle as a loss, the resulting bonus will be credited to your account within 72 hours. Rather than a single lump sum, the refund is conveniently distributed as five separate bonus bets, with each token valued at 20% of your eligible losing wager. Once these bonus bets are applied to your account, they must be used within seven days of receipt, giving you ample flexibility to spread your wagers across the remainder of the NBA Finals or other available markets.

Use The ESPN BET Promo On Spurs-Knicks Game 4

Before placing your qualifying wager to trigger your $1,000 Bet Reset, it is important to survey the current betting lines. Here are the odds for the matchup at Madison Square Garden:

Moneyline: New York Knicks (-125) | San Antonio Spurs (+105)

New York Knicks (-125) | San Antonio Spurs (+105) Point Spread: New York Knicks -1.5 (-115) | San Antonio Spurs +1.5 (-105)

New York Knicks -1.5 (-115) | San Antonio Spurs +1.5 (-105) Total (Over/Under): 216.5 (Over -110 | Under -110)

When deciding which side of the moneyline or narrow 1.5-point spread presents the best value, a quick dive into the postseason team statistics highlights New York’s underlying dominance. The Knicks currently boast an impressive Net Rating of 16.2, comfortably outperforming the Spurs’ still-respectable 9.8 Net Rating. New York also commands a notable edge on the glass, grabbing 55% of available rebounds compared to San Antonio’s 52.2%. Offensively, the Knicks are generating a staggering 117.6 points per game paired with a 118.5 Offensive Rating, while the Spurs trail slightly with 113.8 points per game and a 112.4 Offensive Rating. These metrics suggest New York is a statistically superior favorite, though San Antonio’s offensive capabilities ensure this matchup will be highly competitive.

Today’s MLB Slate

If you are looking to diversify your betting portfolio, you do not have to limit your wagers to the NBA hardwood. You can also apply your initial cash wager to today’s Major League Baseball action. Key MLB matchups to target include:

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Toronto Blue Jays

St. Louis Cardinals vs. New York Mets

Steps To Activate The ESPN BET Promo Codo WTOP Offer

Taking advantage of this lucrative welcome offer is a simple process. Follow these straightforward, step-by-step instructions to claim your $1,000 Bet Reset before the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs tip off at Madison Square Garden:

Register Your Account: Click here and begin the sign-up process. You will need to create and register an account by providing standard personal information (such as your full name, date of birth, email address, and physical address) to verify your identity and location. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, be sure to enter the promo code WTOP when prompted to successfully lock in your welcome offer. Place Your First Wager: Once your account is verified and funded, browse the available NBA markets, MLB games, or any other preferred sporting event. Place your first real cash wager of at least $10 and up to $1,000 on any market.

If your qualifying first wager happens to lose, your $1,000 Bet Reset will automatically trigger, refunding 100% of your initial stake as bonus bets so you can stay in the game and continue enjoying the daily sports action.