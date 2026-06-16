ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 theScore Bet Bonus for Any World Cup, MLB Game

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All new users can sign up with ESPN BET promo code WTOP, which transitioned to theScore Bet this past December, and redeem a $1,000 bonus. This bonus can be used on any of the four World Cup matches today, and this link here gets you started.







ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP Overview

ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP New ESPN BET User Offer (All States) $1,000 Bet Reset via theScore Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified June 16th, 2026

New ESPN BET customers in all legal operating states can exploit this high-value welcome offer. When you fire your first cash wager on any available market—maybe backing Norway on the moneyline, or finding a consensus odds edge in Austria vs. Jordan—you receive 100% of your stake back in bonus bets (up to $1,000) if it doesn’t cash. No opt-in is required to grab this value. While you have to stake the full $1,000 to extract the maximum ceiling of the Bet Reset, bettors can wager any smaller amount they’re comfortable with and still enjoy the 100% bonus bet return on a loss. Also, keep in mind that ESPN BET transitioned to theScore Bet in December, ensuring seamless access for all new users seeking an edge.

If your initial read is wrong and the bet settles as a loss, the refund hits your account within 72 hours. Instead of one massive lump sum, the bonus is smartly chopped into five separate bonus bets, each worth exactly 20% of your eligible first wager. You’ll have seven days to deploy these on other futures prices, moneylines, or props before they expire.

Use ESPN BET Bonus on Today’s World Cup Games

It is never too early to look at the pricing to see where the value lies for your $1,000 Bet Reset. As always, keeping track of the sportsbook landscape is key—don’t forget that ESPN BET transitioned to theScore Bet in December.

Matchup Kickoff Time (ET) Home Win ML Draw ML Away Win ML France vs. Senegal 3:00 PM -183 +361 +635 Iraq vs. Norway 6:00 PM +1463 +641 -403 Argentina vs. Algeria 9:00 PM -213 +388 +770 Austria vs. Jordan 12:00 AM -246 +465 +793

Moneyline odds accurate as of June 16, 2026.

Marquee Matchup: France vs. Senegal

France steps onto the pitch as a heavy betting favorite at -183 on the moneyline, meaning you would need to wager $183 to yield a $100 profit if the French squad secures the outright win. Senegal is catching massive longshot odds at +635 (where a $100 bet would return an impressive $635 in profit), while the draw sits at +361. Given France’s historical tournament dominance and current pricing, they are the clear chalk, but bettors looking for maximum Bet Reset upside might sniff around that inflated draw price.

Marquee Matchup: Argentina vs. Algeria

Later in the day, Argentina enters their opener heavily juiced at -213 on the moneyline. A $213 bet on the South American powerhouse nets $100. Algeria is priced as a steep underdog at +770, offering a massive $770 payout on a $100 wager if they pull off a historic upset. The draw at +388 presents an interesting middle ground for those fading the heavy favorite but unwilling to take a flyer on the outright upset.

How to Activate the ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP for theScore Bet Bonus

Activating this exclusive value is incredibly straightforward. New users can apply this promotion to any match on today’s multi-game World Cup slate. It does stand to reason that having flexibility across France, Senegal, Argentina, and the rest of the board gives you a distinct analytical edge. Just a reminder as you begin the sign-up process: ESPN BET transitioned to theScore Bet in December.

To lock in your $1,000 Bet Reset, follow these precise steps:

Download the App: Head to your iOS or Android app store and download the mobile app. Register Your Account: Create a new account by providing standard identity verification information (such as your name, date of birth, and email address). Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, input the ESPN BET promo code WTOP to successfully lock in your welcome offer. Place Your First Wager: Following your download, account registration, and entering of the promo code WTOP, place your first real cash wager of at least $10—and up to $1,000—on any available market. This includes any of the exciting World Cup games on the schedule today.

Once these steps are completed, your initial wager will be fully protected. If your first bet comes up short, your stake will be refunded in bonus bets up to the $1,000 maximum.