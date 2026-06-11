ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 theScore Bet Bonus For 2026 World Cup

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Register with the ESPN BET promo code WTOP at theScore Bet here, then wager up to $1,000 on the first day of World Cup action knowing you have a layer of protection.

ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP: $1,000 Offer At theScore Bet

ESPN BET Promo Code (with theScore Bet) WTOP New User Offer $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promotion Verified On June 11, 2026 by WTOP

Exclusively available for new customers in participating legal sports betting states, this welcome offer provides a massive safety net for your initial wager. To get started, simply place your first cash wager on any available market—from a traditional match winner in the World Cup to a specific player prop. If your initial bet settles as a loss, the sportsbook will refund 100% of your wager, up to a maximum of $1,000, in bonus bets. No manual opt-in is required beyond utilizing the promo code during registration.

From a bankroll management perspective, you are not required to risk the maximum $1,000. While a four-figure wager maximizes the ceiling of the bonus, users can bet whatever amount aligns with their unit sizing and still receive a 100% match if the bet loses. Should your qualifying wager fail, the refund is distributed as five separate bonus bets, each valued at 20% of your initial stake. These bonus bets will be applied to your account within 72 hours of the settlement and must be utilized within seven days before expiration, providing ample opportunity to reinvest.

World Cup Thursday Markets

Here is a statistical breakdown for the opening World Cup matchups:

Mexico vs. South Africa Mexico Wins: -250 Draw: +350 South Africa Wins: +800

Korea Republic vs. Czechia Korea Republic Wins: +165 Draw: +205 Czechia Wins: +195



Marquee Matchup Breakdown

Mexico vs. South Africa Host nation Mexico enters their opening match as a heavy favorite at -250. South Africa faces a steep uphill battle with +800 odds, while the draw sits at +350. These markets paint a clear picture for what is expected in this matchup.

Korea Republic vs. Czechia The later matchup projects as a virtual coin-flip, as all three outcomes are listed with plus odds. The Korea Republic is a slight favorite at +165, compared to Czechia’s +195. The draw is also highly viable at +205, too. This makes it a fascinating match to target, as a wager on any of the three outcomes would carry a substantial payout ceiling.

Maximize Value On Today’s MLB Games

If you prefer leveraging your $1,000 Bet Reset elsewhere, the promo code applies seamlessly to MLB games as well. Today’s MLB slate features several intriguing matchups. Eligible games on today’s MLB schedule include:

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

Seattle Mariners vs. Baltimore Orioles

Chicago White Sox vs. Atlanta Braves

Whether targeting a moneyline favorite, a run line, or a high-upside player prop, your initial wager remains fully protected by the welcome offer.

Activate The ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP At theScore Bet

Securing your $1,000 Bet Reset is a highly structured, straightforward process. New users can activate this offer to use on any of today’s World Cup games or the MLB slate.

Follow these logical steps to claim your welcome bonus:

Create an Account: Click here and begin the registration process. You will need to provide standard personal information—such as your name, date of birth, and physical address—to verify your identity and confirm your geolocation in a legal betting state. Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up sequence, make sure to input the promo code WTOP to officially lock in your $1,000 Bet Reset offer. Place Your First Bet: After setting up and funding your account, place your first real cash wager of at least $10 (and up to $1,000) on any available market.

Your qualifying wager can be placed on anything from backing the Korea Republic against Czechia to building a Same Game Parlay (SGP) for the Dodgers-Pirates matchup. If your carefully researched first bet fails to convert, you will be refunded 100% of your stake in the form of bonus bets up to $1,000.