ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 Reset on theScore Bet for MLB + Stanley Cup Final

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services If you’ve been searching for the ESPN BET promo code, you should know that ESPN BET has officially rebranded to theScore Bet. You can use theScore Bet promo code WTOP here to score a massive welcome bonus ahead of today’s MLB games. We’re talking about a $1,000 Bet Reset for new customers.

This setup allows you to wager up to $1,000 on your first bet and receive 100% of your stake back in bonus bets if it happens to lose. It’s the perfect safety net for those of us looking to chase a nice pay day on today’s matchups—like the Los Angeles Dodgers taking on the Arizona Diamondbacks or the Kansas City Royals visiting the Minnesota Twins—or any MLB game this week.

ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $1,000 Reset

ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified June 4, 2026

Now, let’s talk strategy. As new customers in legal online sports betting states, you can jump into the MLB action today with a serious safety net. By placing a first cash wager on any available market—whether you’re backing the heavy chalk or taking a flyer on a big underdog—you’ll get 100% of your stake back, up to $1,000, in bonus bets if your wager loses. There’s no opt-in required here.

And remember, you don’t have to risk the full $1,000 to get in on the action. Whether you’re laying down $20, $500, or going all-in for the maximum limit, your first bet is fully covered if it doesn’t pan out.

If your initial wager does settle as a loss, the sportsbook has your back. They will credit the refund to your account within 72 hours. Instead of one giant lump sum, you get five separate bonus bets, each valued at 20% of your eligible wager. So, if I place a losing $500 bet, I’m getting five $100 bonus bets to reload and try again. Just make sure you use these bonus bets within seven days of receipt before they expire.

Thursday MLB Games and Betting Odds

Here’s a look at the board I’m handicapping for today’s slate:

Toronto Blue Jays (+210) at Atlanta Braves (-258) | Total: O/U 7.5

| Total: O/U 7.5 Kansas City Royals (-118) at Minnesota Twins (-102) | Total: O/U 9

| Total: O/U 9 Athletics (+114) at Chicago Cubs (-136) | Total: O/U 10

| Total: O/U 10 Pittsburgh Pirates (-107) at Houston Astros (-112) | Total: O/U 8.5

| Total: O/U 8.5 Los Angeles Dodgers (-136) at Arizona Diamondbacks (+114) | Total: O/U 9

Before locking in our picks, we need to understand our potential returns. If you put a $10 bet on the slate’s heaviest favorite, the Braves (-258), you’re looking at a modest profit of $3.88. Backing the biggest underdog on the morning line, the Blue Jays (+210), with $10 yields a cool $21.00 in profit.

Meanwhile, a standard -110 spread bet nets $9.09 on a $10 wager. Now, if you want a really nice pay day and step up to a $1,000 wager, your profit scales to $387.60 on the Braves, a massive $2,100 on the Blue Jays, and $909.09 on a standard -110 spread.

When handicapping the most lopsided matchup of the day, the data totally supports eating the chalk with Atlanta’s steep -258 price tag. The Braves boast a superior overall team ERA of 3.157 and a 1.1555 WHIP, stifling opponents far better than Toronto’s 3.96 ERA and 1.2763 WHIP. At the plate, Atlanta’s .761 OPS and .259 batting average easily outshine the Blue Jays’ .690 OPS and .244 average. Statistically, the Braves give us a real chance at cashing a winning ticket.

How to Apply the ESPN BET Promo Code

Getting started with your $1,000 Bet Reset is a breeze. If you’re ready to place these bets with me, just follow these simple steps to claim your welcome bonus:

Register Your Account: Kick off the sign-up process here. You’ll need to create and register an account by providing standard personal information to verify your identity and age. Use the Promo Code: When registering, it is absolutely key to use the ESPN BET promo code WTOP. You must enter the promo code WTOP during this step regardless of which specific offer you are claiming. Place Your First Bet: After completing the steps above—downloading, registering, and entering promo code WTOP—you simply place your first real cash wager. You can bet up to $1,000 on any market at theScore Bet.

Once your initial cash wager is locked in, sit back, grab a cold drink, and enjoy today’s MLB slate knowing your first bet is backed up to $1,000.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.