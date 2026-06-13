ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP: Claim $1,000 theScore Bet Bonus for World Cup, Spurs-Knicks, MLB

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Start your new profile using the ESPN Bet promo code WTOP at theScore Bet app here, then you will be able to wager up to $1,000 on Knicks-Spurs Game 5 or the World Cup with the bet reset welcome offer.

What Is the ESPN BET Promo Code for June 13?

The current ESPN BET promo code is WTOP. It unlocks a $1,000 Bet Reset for all new theScore Bet customers.

ESPN BET Promo Code (at theScore Bet) WTOP New theScore Bet User Offer $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promotion Confirmed On June 13th, 2026

How Does the $1,000 Bet Reset Work?

The $1,000 Bet Reset protects your first wager. Here is exactly how it works:

Place your first bet of $10 to $1,000 on any market

of $10 to $1,000 on any market If your bet wins , you collect your winnings normally

, you collect your winnings normally If your bet loses , you receive 100% of your stake back in bonus bets

, you receive 100% of your stake back in bonus bets Refund format: Five separate bonus bets, each worth 20% of your original wager

Five separate bonus bets, each worth 20% of your original wager Credit timeline: Bonus bets appear within 72 hours of your bet settling

Bonus bets appear within 72 hours of your bet settling Expiration: You have 7 days to use the bonus bets once credited

You do not need to wager the full $1,000. A $50 first bet that loses will return $50 in bonus bets (five $10 credits).

Knicks vs. Spurs Game 5 Odds

If you are looking to place your qualifying wager for the $1,000 Bet Reset, here is a look at the current betting markets for the impending clash between the Knicks and Spurs:

Moneyline: New York Knicks +175 | San Antonio Spurs -210

New York Knicks +175 | San Antonio Spurs -210 Spread: New York Knicks +5.5 (-110) | San Antonio Spurs -5.5 (-110)

New York Knicks +5.5 (-110) | San Antonio Spurs -5.5 (-110) Total: Over 216.5 (-115) | Under 216.5 (-105)

For those targeting the moneyline, your potential payout directly correlates to the implied probability of the matchup. A $100 wager on the underdog New York Knicks would yield a large profit in comparison to a successful bet on the San Antonio Spurs.

Finding actionable value in these lines requires a deeper dive into the postseason metrics, which reveal distinct advantages for the visiting team. Despite operating as the road underdog, the Knicks profile as an offensive juggernaut, generating 117.1 points per game compared to the Spurs’ 113.4. This output is supported by elite scoring efficiency; New York carries a True Shooting Percentage (TS%) of 60.8%, noticeably outpacing San Antonio’s 57.9%. The disparities continue across overall team impact, with the Knicks holding a dominant postseason Net Rating of +15.3 and controlling the glass with a 54.6% Total Rebound Percentage (TRB%). While the Spurs remain formidable at home—boasting a solid +9.5 Net Rating and a 52.2% TRB%—New York’s statistical superiority across these key possession and efficiency categories makes them an analytically sound target for your first wager.

Pivot To Saturday’s World Cup Games

The utility of your $1,000 Bet Reset extends beyond the basketball court. For sports bettors looking to diversify their portfolio, this weekend offers a premier slate of international soccer action. Saturday’s World Cup schedule features highly anticipated matchups, including:

Qatar vs. Switzerland

Brazil vs. Morocco

Haiti vs. Scotland

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the ESPN BET promo code for June 2026?

The ESPN BET promo code is WTOP. It provides new users with a $1,000 Bet Reset on their first wager through theScore Bet (the rebranded ESPN BET platform).

Is ESPN BET the same as theScore Bet?

Yes. ESPN BET officially rebranded to theScore Bet. The same app, promo code (WTOP), and $1,000 Bet Reset offer apply.

What happens if my first bet loses with the ESPN BET promo code?

You receive 100% of your wagered amount back in bonus bets, up to $1,000. The refund is split into five equal bonus bets and credited within 72 hours.

Can I use the $1,000 Bet Reset on player props?

Yes. You can place your qualifying first wager on any available market, including player props, moneylines, spreads, totals, or futures.

What are the Knicks vs. Spurs odds tonight?

The San Antonio Spurs are -5.5 point favorites (-106) at home. The moneyline is Spurs -196 / Knicks +163, with a total of 216.5 points.

How long do bonus bets last after a loss?

Bonus bets expire 7 days after they are credited to your account. They are credited within 72 hours of your original bet settling.