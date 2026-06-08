ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP: Claim $1,000 theScore Bet Bonus for NBA Finals Game 3

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up a new account with the ESPN BET promo code WTOP at theScore Bet here, then wager up to $1,000 with the bet reset offer on Spurs vs. Knicks Game 3 tonight.

ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP At theScore Bet

ESPN BET Promo Code (at theScore Bet) WTOP New User Offer $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promotion Confirmed June 8th

New customers looking to wager on the upcoming San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks matchup can secure significant downside protection with this introductory offer. Available in all legal online sports betting states where the platform operates, this promotion allows new users to place a first cash wager on any available market or game. If that initial wager settles as a loss, you get 100% of your stake refunded, up to $1,000, in bonus bets.

From a strategic standpoint, no opt-in is required to activate this offer. Furthermore, bettors do not need to risk the maximum $1,000 to participate. You can scale your initial wager to whatever unit size fits your bankroll management strategy and still receive a 100% match in bonus bets if the wager is unsuccessful.

If the initial wager does lose, the refund is distributed as five separate bonus bets, each valued at exactly 20% of your eligible stake. This fractional distribution is highly advantageous, allowing bettors to spread their refunded capital across multiple future markets rather than risking it all on a single outcome. These bonus bets will be credited directly to your account within 72 hours of the wager being graded a loss. Be sure to track your timeline, as all bonus bets must be utilized within 7 days of receipt before expiration.

Spurs vs. Knicks Game 3 Odds Tonight

Here are the current betting lines for the upcoming matchup at Madison Square Garden:

Moneyline: San Antonio Spurs (+105) | New York Knicks (-125)

San Antonio Spurs (+105) | New York Knicks (-125) Point Spread: San Antonio Spurs +2.5 (-118) | New York Knicks -2.5 (-103)

San Antonio Spurs +2.5 (-118) | New York Knicks -2.5 (-103) Total: Over 216.5 (-105) | Under 216.5 (-115)

If you are looking to place a straight moneyline wager on this contest, the potential payout correlates directly with the implied probability of your chosen side. Betting $100 on the favored New York Knicks at -125 odds yields a profit of $80 if they successfully defend their home court. Conversely, backing the underdog San Antonio Spurs at +105 returns a clean $105 in profit if they secure the upset victory.

When analyzing the team metrics for the postseason, the Knicks present a compelling, evidence-based case as the favorite. New York enters the game boasting an elite offensive profile, generating 118.1 points per game on highly efficient shooting metrics: 50.1% from the field and 39.3% from three-point range. They also control the glass, grabbing 54.9% of all available rebounds, which fuels a commanding 17.4 Net Rating.

The Spurs are objectively competitive, producing 113.7 points per game alongside a 10.2 Net Rating and a 52.5% total rebounding percentage. However, their 46.3% field goal percentage and 35.9% conversion rate from beyond the arc lag behind New York’s output. With measurable statistical advantages across effective field goal percentage, rebounding rate, and overall net rating, the Knicks project as the logical side to cover the narrow 2.5-point spread.

Today’s MLB Slate: Diversifying Your Action

While the NBA Finals provide excellent betting opportunities, the $1,000 Bet Reset is entirely flexible. If you prefer to analyze baseball metrics, new users can apply their initial protected wager toward today’s Major League Baseball slate. Key matchups on today’s schedule include:

New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Toronto Blue Jays

Cincinnati Reds vs. San Diego Padres

Bettors can confidently apply their ESPN BET promo code to any of these MLB contests knowing their first wager is backed by the Bet Reset mechanism.

Activate the ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP Offer At theScore Bet

Claiming your $1,000 Bet Reset ahead of the San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks matchup (or any other eligible market) requires a simple, sequential process. To successfully unlock this welcome bonus, follow these verified steps:

Register a New Account: Click here and initiate the registration process. You will be prompted to create an account by providing standard identity verification details, including your full legal name, date of birth, email address, and physical home address. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration phase, ensure you input the ESPN BET promo code WTOP when prompted. This specific input is mathematically required to link the $1,000 Bet Reset to your new account profile. Place Your First Wager: Once your identity is verified and your initial deposit has cleared, place your first real-money cash wager (minimum $10, up to the $1,000 maximum) on any active market on the platform.

Whether your analysis points toward backing the Knicks at Madison Square Garden, taking the points with the Spurs, or targeting a high-value player prop, your initial exposure is entirely protected. If your bet fails to hit, the platform will refund 100% of your stake—up to $1,000—in bonus bets to deploy on future opportunities.