Ducks forward Troy Terry will be out 5-6 months after hip surgery

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Anaheim Ducks forward Troy Terry is expected to miss the start of the upcoming season after…

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Anaheim Ducks forward Troy Terry is expected to miss the start of the upcoming season after undergoing hip surgery.

Terry will make a full recovery in five to six months after surgery “to address hip impingement and a labral tear,” the Ducks announced in a statement Thursday. Terry had the surgery on June 9, and he has begun the rehabilitation process.

The 28-year-old Terry had 19 goals and 38 assists during the regular season before getting the first playoff experience of his nine-year NHL career last spring. He had three goals and eight assists in 12 games while Anaheim reached the second round, but the team announced after the season ended that Terry needed surgery for a chronic hip impingement.

Terry has been the Ducks’ most consistent offensive presence during the team’s seven-year postseason drought. The two-time All-Star selection has four career 20-goal seasons, and he has scored at least 50 points in five consecutive seasons, getting a career-high 67 in the 2021-22 season.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.