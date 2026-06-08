DraftKings Promo Code: Get Instant $200 NBA Finals Bonus for Knicks-Spurs Game 3

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can take advantage of the latest DraftKings promo code offer and win $200 in bonus bets with any $5 bet on the NBA Finals. Click here to activate this offer. You don’t need a code at registration.

By signing up and placing a simple $5 wager on the upcoming matchup between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks, bettors will instantly receive $200 in bonus bets no matter what the final score is. DraftKings Sportsbook will have new users hit the ground running with this no-brainer bonus.

DraftKings Promo Code Delivers $200 in Bonuses Instantly

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets instantly Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Bonus Last Verified On June 8, 2026

By claiming the DraftKings promo code, new DraftKings customers can place a simple $5 qualifying wager on the game and automatically unlock $200 in bonus bets. The best part of this welcome offer is that the reward is fully guaranteed; you will receive the bonus no matter what happens with your initial ticket.

To qualify for the promotion, your initial $5 wager must be placed on odds of -500 or longer. Once submitted, the $200 bonus is credited to your account and is paid out as eight $25 bonus bets. This structure gives you plenty of flexibility to spread your wagers across the remainder of the NBA slate. Alternatively, bettors can use this guaranteed capital to explore other major markets, including daily MLB matchups or the ongoing action of the NHL playoffs. Just be sure to lock in your picks quickly, as these bonus bets will expire 7 days after being issued to your account.

NBA Finals Betting Preview, Odds: Knicks vs. Spurs

Bet Type San Antonio Spurs New York Knicks Spread +1.5 (-105) -1.5 (-115) Moneyline +105 -125 Total Points Over 215.5 (-115) Under 215.5 (-105)

When looking at the offensive production through the first two games of this Finals series, the New York Knicks have generated 105.00 points per game, outstripping the San Antonio Spurs, who are averaging 99.50 points per contest. With that said, both games have come down to the final minutes.

Bettors eyeing the point total will find conflicting historical trends for these two rosters. The over has successfully hit in each of the last four San Antonio Spurs games on the road against top-10 scoring defenses. Conversely, the New York Knicks have seen the over hit in just one of their last six games played at home against top-10 scoring defenses.

How to Redeem This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Claiming this exclusive welcome offer is a simple and straightforward process for new users. No manual promo code is necessary to enter during sign-up; using the promotional links and following the steps below will automatically activate the bonus for the San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks game.

To get started and secure your bonus bets, follow these easy steps:

Create an Account: Head to the DraftKings Sportsbook website. Follow the prompts to register a new account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, email address, and physical address) to verify your identity.

Head to the DraftKings Sportsbook website. Follow the prompts to register a new account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, email address, and physical address) to verify your identity. Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified and active, head to the cashier section. You will need to deposit at least $5 into your account using one of DraftKings’ available secure payment methods.

Once your account is verified and active, head to the cashier section. You will need to deposit at least $5 into your account using one of DraftKings’ available secure payment methods. Place Your Wager: Navigate to the NBA betting markets and place a real-money wager of at least $5 on the Spurs vs. Knicks matchup (or any other eligible market).

As soon as your $5 qualifying wager is submitted, DraftKings will instantly reward your account with $200 in bonus bets. You do not have to wait for your initial bet to settle, win, or lose. The bonus is guaranteed just for participating.