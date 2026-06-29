DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 World Cup Bonus for Germany-Paraguay, Netherlands-Morocco

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services When you register with the DraftKings promo code here and then place a $5 bet on any World Cup match tonight, you will get $200 in bonus bets credited to your account.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Offer

Before the whistle blows for Germany vs. Paraguay or the action gets underway for Netherlands vs. Morocco, establishing your account with this welcome bonus is a straightforward process. Review the core parameters of the current sign-up offer below:

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets instantly Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promotion Verified On June 29th, 2026

Available exclusively for new DraftKings customers, this welcome offer presents a strategic opportunity to build your bankroll during the FIFA World Cup Round of 32. To qualify, create your account, make an initial deposit, and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on any market carrying odds of -500 or longer. Whether you are backing Germany’s lethal attack to advance past Paraguay or betting on the Netherlands to break down Morocco, you will receive the bonus payout no matter what happens with your initial wager.

Once your qualifying bet is locked in, DraftKings instantly credits your account with $200 in bonus bets. This reward is distributed as eight individual $25 bonus bets, allowing you to diversify your exposure across multiple matchups on the World Cup slate rather than risking it all on a single outcome. Keep in mind that these bonus bets operate on a strict timeline; they will expire after 7 days, so it is imperative to utilize them quickly.

Use DraftKings World Cup Promo Code On Tonight’s Matches

Matchup Home ML Draw Away ML Total Goals Germany vs Paraguay -280 +400 +850 O/U 2.5 (Over -145 / Under +120) Netherlands vs Morocco +130 +210 +250 O/U 2.5 (Over +120 / Under -150)

Match Notes & Analysis

Germany vs. Paraguay: Germany enters this knockout fixture as a heavy favorite (-280 moneyline). The German attack was ruthlessly efficient in the group stage, scoring 10 goals and securing 6 points (two wins, one loss) with a dominant +6 goal differential. Conversely, Paraguay snuck into the Round of 32 after accumulating just 4 points (one win, one draw, one loss). The underlying metrics highlight Paraguay’s offensive struggles, as they managed just 2 goals across their three group matches.

Germany enters this knockout fixture as a heavy favorite (-280 moneyline). The German attack was ruthlessly efficient in the group stage, scoring 10 goals and securing 6 points (two wins, one loss) with a dominant +6 goal differential. Conversely, Paraguay snuck into the Round of 32 after accumulating just 4 points (one win, one draw, one loss). The underlying metrics highlight Paraguay’s offensive struggles, as they managed just 2 goals across their three group matches. Netherlands vs. Morocco: This highly anticipated matchup features two squads that successfully navigated the group stage undefeated. Both teams racked up 7 points on identical records of two wins and one draw. The Netherlands bring significant offensive firepower, having netted 10 goals so far for a +6 goal differential. Morocco counters with a highly disciplined defensive unit that allowed only 3 goals in the group phase. The +120 odds on the Over for 2.5 Total Goals indicate the market expects Morocco’s defensive structure to dictate the pace.

Sign Up With The DraftKings Promo Code

Acquiring this promotional value ahead of today’s FIFA World Cup Round of 32 matches is an optimized, multi-step process. A key advantage of this specific welcome offer is that no manual promo code is required during registration to lock in the bonus.

To claim your $200 in bonus bets before Germany takes on Paraguay or the Netherlands faces Morocco, follow these systematic steps: