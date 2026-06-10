DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 Bonus for NBA Finals Game 4, MLB, World Cup This Week

When you sign up with the DraftKings promo code here, you will be a $5 bet on tonight’s MLB games, Game 4 between the Knicks and Spurs and the start of the World Cup.
DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus
First, a look at what you should know about the offer:
|DraftKings Promo Code
|No Code Needed
|New DraftKings User Offer
|Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets
|Terms and Conditions
|21+ and Present in Participating States.
|Promotion Verified On
|June 10th, 2026
For new DraftKings customers looking to maximize their expected value, the mechanics of this welcome offer are highly favorable. When you register and place a $5 qualifying wager, you unlock a $200 bonus instantly. Your initial bet does not have to win to trigger the payout.
The $200 bonus is distributed as eight individual $25 bonus bets. This fractional payout structure is a strong recipe for success, allowing you to diversify your betting portfolio across multiple games, innings, or player props to mitigate risk. Bettors must execute their strategy efficiently, as these bonus bets automatically expire seven days after they are issued to your account.
DraftKings MLB Odds for June 10 Games
Here is a breakdown of the moneyline and total (Over/Under) markets for tonight’s highlighted MLB slate:
|Matchup
|Moneyline
|Total (O/U)
|Time (ET)
|Philadelphia Phillies @ Toronto Blue Jays
|PHI -136 / TOR +113
|8.5 (O -110 / U -110)
|7:07 PM
|New York Yankees @ Cleveland Guardians
|NYY +100 / CLE -120
|8 (O -102/U -119)
|1:10 PM
|Los Angeles Dodgers @ Pittsburgh Pirates
|LAD -207 / PIT +169
|8.5 (O -111 / U -108)
|6:40 PM
Sign Up With DraftKings Promo Code Offer
Claiming this new-user bonus requires a systematic approach, though the process is seamless and requires no manual promo code. Follow these structured steps to lock in your offer before tonight’s action begins:
- Register for a New Account: Click here to initiate the sign-up process. You will need to verify your identity by entering standard personal information, including your full name, physical address, email address, and date of birth.
- Make a Qualifying Deposit: Once your account is fully verified and active, access the cashier portal and deposit a minimum of $5 using one of the platform’s secure banking methods.
- Place Your First Wager: Navigate to the MLB betting markets. Place a real-money wager of at least $5 on any game today.
- Claim Your Bonus: Once you place that bet, DraftKings will instantly credit your account with $200 in bonus bets, ready to be deployed over the next seven days.