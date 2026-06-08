DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 Instant NBA Finals Bonus for Spurs-Knicks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Register with the DraftKings promo code here, then bet $5 on Spurs vs. Knicks Game 3 and unlock $200 in bonus bets instantly.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Offer

Before placing your wagers on the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks, review the structure of this exclusive DraftKings Sportsbook offer. Getting started is mathematically sound and requires just a few basic steps to secure your bonus equity.

Here is a quick overview of the welcome promotion:

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets instantly Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Information Verified June 8th, 2026

Available strictly to new DraftKings customers, this generous welcome offer provides an instant bankroll boost with a clear positive expected value. By placing a qualifying wager of just $5 on the San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks matchup—or any other game on the NBA slate—you will instantly secure $200 in bonus bets. To qualify, your initial wager simply needs to be placed on a market with odds of -500 or longer. The best part of this promotion is its absolute guarantee: you will receive the bonus no matter what happens with your first bet, whether it wins, loses, or pushes.

Once your qualifying wager is locked in, the $200 in bonus bets is paid out as eight individual $25 bonus bets. This fractional structure allows you to spread your risk across multiple games or target specific player prop markets throughout the week. Keep in mind that these bonus bets are available for up to a week and will expire after 7 days, so strategic deployment is necessary while the Spurs and Knicks continue their championship series.

Use DraftKings NBA Promo Code Spurs vs. Knicks Game 3

Bet Type San Antonio Spurs New York Knicks Spread +2.5 (-115) -2.5 (-105) Moneyline +110 -130 Total Points Over 216.5 (-108) Under 216.5 (-112)

The underlying metrics through the first two games of this NBA Finals series reveal a distinct offensive edge for the home team. The New York Knicks are currently averaging 105 points per game, shooting 41% from the field and an efficient 35% from beyond the arc. This production is backed a dominant +17.4 Net Rating for the postseason overall. On the other side of the floor, the San Antonio Spurs are averaging 99.5 points per game. While they match New York’s 41% field goal percentage, they are struggling from deep, converting at just a 31% clip. Still, San Antonio boasts a robust +10.2 playoff Net Rating, ensuring this remains a highly competitive championship matchup.

Bettors analyzing the totals should note a stark contrast in how these teams operate against top-tier defenses. The over has hit in each of the last four San Antonio Spurs road games against top 10 scoring defenses. Conversely, the over has only cashed in one of the New York Knicks’ last six home games against comparable top 10 scoring defenses, creating a fascinating analytical friction point for the 216.5-point total.

Today’s MLB Action

While the NBA Finals command center stage, data-driven bettors can also deploy their bonus bets across today’s MLB slate. Key baseball matchups include the New York Yankees taking on the Cleveland Guardians, the Philadelphia Phillies facing the Toronto Blue Jays, and the Cincinnati Reds matching up against the San Diego Padres. These contests offer additional volume for finding favorable odds and utilizing your new promotional bankroll.

Sign Up With DraftKings Promo Code

Claiming your welcome bonus ahead of the San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks matchup is a highly efficient process. Because no manual promo code is necessary to enter, simply follow a logical progression of steps to get started:

Sign Up: Click here to navigate directly to the DraftKings Sportsbook registration page. Create an Account: Register your new account by entering standard personal information to verify your identity (name, email address, date of birth, and phone number). Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified, make a first-time deposit of at least $5 using one of DraftKings’ available secure payment methods, such as online banking, credit/debit cards, or PayPal. Place Your Wager: Navigate to the NBA betting markets and place a real-money wager of at least $5 on the San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks game, or any other eligible market with odds of -500 or longer. Claim Your Bonus: As soon as your $5 qualifying bet is placed, DraftKings will instantly credit your account with $200 in bonus bets.

Your $200 in bonus bets will be available immediately, providing ample opportunity to leverage data and wager on the rest of the NBA Finals action.