DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 Instant Bonus for UFC Freedom 250 Fights

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Activate the latest DraftKings promo code offer and place a $5 bet on the UFC or any other sport to win $200 in bonuses instantly. Click here to get in on the action.

Whether you are backing your favorite fighter in the nation’s capital or shifting your focus to the upcoming World Cup clash between the Netherlands and Japan, this offer ensures a guaranteed bankroll boost. Let’s take a deeper dive into the details of this DraftKings promo.

DraftKings Promo Code for White House UFC, World Cup

As bettors gear up for Sunday’s historic fights and the impending soccer slate, new users can quickly get in on the action. Review the table below for the complete details of this exclusive welcome bonus:

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 Instant Bonus Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Bonus Last Verified On June 14, 2026

Exclusively available to new DraftKings customers, this generous welcome offer provides an effortless way to build your betting balance for a historic stretch of sports. To qualify, simply register your new account and place a $5 wager on odds of -500 or longer.

The most pragmatic benefit of this promotion is that your qualifying bet does not even need to win. Once your initial $5 wager is placed, DraftKings will instantly credit your account with a guaranteed $200 reward. This bonus is paid out as eight separate $25 bonus bets, allowing you to diversify your wagers rather than risking it all on one play. These bonus bets are available for up to a week and will expire after 7 days, so it is crucial to utilize them while the sports calendar is packed with premium events.

Betting Options on Sunday Night

Treating Sunday’s UFC event at the White House as the premier betting opportunity of the weekend is a smart approach for any combat sports fan. The unique setting and high-stakes matchups make it a truly must-watch event. However, the action does not stop at the octagon. Bettors can also look toward the ice and the diamond, with critical NHL playoff positioning on the line and a full slate of MLB regular-season games offering plenty of value. Furthermore, the international stage is set for an incredible soccer showdown, giving bettors a wide array of options to utilize their new bonus bets.

As the 2026 World Cup gets underway, the Netherlands and Japan will square off in Round 1 group stage action. This highly anticipated clash will take place in Arlington, TX, with American referee Ismail Elfath overseeing the pitch. Both the Netherlands and Japan are looking to secure crucial early points to establish an immediate advantage in their respective tournament campaigns.

Getting Started With This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Claiming your bonus for Sunday’s UFC event at the White House or the upcoming Netherlands vs. Japan World Cup match is a streamlined process. Best of all, no promo code is necessary to be entered during sign-up to take advantage of this exclusive welcome bonus.

Follow these pragmatic steps to secure your reward:

Create an Account: Start by downloading the DraftKings app or visiting their website to register a new account. You will need to provide standard personal information, such as your name, email address, date of birth, and physical address, to securely verify your identity. Make a Deposit: Once your account is fully verified, navigate to the cashier section. Deposit at least $5 using one of DraftKings’ secure and approved payment methods. Place Your Wager: Head to the UFC, NHL, MLB or World Cup betting markets. Place a real-money wager of at least $5 on your chosen event, such as a main card fight or the Netherlands vs. Japan match.

As soon as your initial $5 wager is confirmed, DraftKings will instantly credit your account with $200 in bonus bets. You do not need to wait for the final bell or the referee’s whistle to claim your reward. Your bankroll is boosted immediately, arming you with extra funds for a monumental week in sports.