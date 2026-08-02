Reds bring 2-1 series advantage over Pirates into game 4

Pittsburgh Pirates (56-56, third in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (52-58, fifth in the NL Central) Cincinnati; Sunday, 1:40…

Pittsburgh Pirates (56-56, third in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (52-58, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Mitch Keller (6-7, 4.83 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 87 strikeouts); Reds: Chase Burns (12-1, 2.40 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 128 strikeouts)

LINE: Reds -154, Pirates +127; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds play the Pittsburgh Pirates, leading the series 2-1.

Cincinnati has a 52-58 record overall and a 25-31 record in home games. The Reds are seventh in the majors with 142 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

Pittsburgh is 56-56 overall and 27-28 in road games. The Pirates have the fourth-best team on-base percentage in MLB play at .336.

The matchup Sunday is the 13th time these teams meet this season. The Pirates have a 7-5 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sal Stewart has 23 doubles and 23 home runs for the Reds. Tyler Stephenson is 11 for 31 with five doubles, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

Bryan Reynolds has 15 home runs, 68 walks and 62 RBIs while hitting .268 for the Pirates. Brandon Lowe is 15 for 41 with four doubles, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 6-4, .228 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored by six runs

Pirates: 3-7, .230 batting average, 4.10 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Graham Ashcraft: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Santillan: 15-Day IL (oblique), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Dunn: 10-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Steer: 10-Day IL (wrist), Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (finger)

Pirates: Ryan O’Hearn: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (hand), Chris Devenski: 60-Day IL (illness), Spencer Horwitz: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Evan Sisk: 15-Day IL (elbow), Konnor Griffin: 60-Day IL (finger)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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