DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus for Any MLB Game Sunday

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Create a new profile with the DraftKings promo code here, then bet $5 on any of today’s MLB matchups and instantly get $200 in bonus bets credited to your account.

DraftKings Promo Code for MLB

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets if your bet wins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Information Verified June 7th, 2026

DraftKings Promo Code: Unlock $300 In Bonus Bets

For new DraftKings customers seeking an edge in tonight’s markets, this promotional offer functions as a lucrative bankroll multiplier. By registering and placing a $5 qualifying wager on any matchup, you get the $200 in bonus bets right away.

If your ticket cashes, DraftKings will distribute the $200 reward as eight separate $25 bonus bets. This structure allows you to diversify your wagers across a week of baseball action rather than risking a single lump sum. Because these bonus bets expire after seven days, identifying high-probability spots on the schedule quickly is a good recipe for success.

DraftKings MLB Promo Tonight

Before placing your qualifying wager, it is crucial to analyze the upcoming schedule. While the moneylines and over/under totals are currently off the board, here are the starting pitching matchups to factor into your projections:

Matchup Time (est) Moneyline O/U Total Angels @ Dodgers José Soriano vs. Emmet Sheehan 4:10 PM LAD -205 / LAA +168 8.5 Mets @ Padres Sean Manaea vs. Randy Vásquez 4:10 PM SDP -115 / NYM -105 7.5 Giants @ Cubs Trevor McDonald vs. Jameson Taillon 8:30 PM CHC -118 / SFG -102 8

Analyzing Tonight’s Premier Matchups

Angels at Dodgers An interleague clash at Dodger Stadium provides a compelling data point for bettors tonight. The Dodgers feature a high-powered offense anchored by Shohei Ohtani, who brings an elite .925 OPS, 10 home runs, and a .296 batting average into the contest. He will be tested by Angels right-hander José Soriano, who has posted excellent run-prevention metrics, including a 2.72 ERA and 85 strikeouts across 76 innings of work. Conversely, the Angels will rely heavily on Mike Trout (14 home runs, .876 OPS) to generate offensive production against Dodgers starter Emmet Sheehan, who takes the mound with a 4.50 ERA and 62 strikeouts.

Mets at Padres Down the coast, the Padres host the Mets. New York’s offensive efficiency leans heavily on outfielder Juan Soto. With a .287 batting average, 13 home runs, and a .922 OPS, Soto remains a consistent threat at the plate and will look to exploit his matchup against San Diego’s Randy Vásquez. On the mound for New York, veteran Sean Manaea carries a 5.07 ERA and 42 strikeouts into the game. The Padres’ lineup will attempt to capitalize on Manaea’s elevated ERA to secure a victory.

Cross-Sport Value: NBA Finals Game 3

For those looking to diversify their betting portfolio beyond the diamond, Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks offers another high-leverage opportunity to utilize the DraftKings promo code. New users can apply the exact same welcome offer mechanics to the hardwood. By placing a qualifying $5 moneyline wager on either the Spurs or the Knicks tomorrow night, you unlock the $200 in bonus bets.

Sign Up With DraftKings Promo Code

Securing this DraftKings welcome offer requires a streamlined, step-by-step process. No manual promo code is required to be entered; simply follow these steps to activate your bonus: