Double injury blow for Ireland as Doris and O’Brien to miss July tests in Nations Championship

DUBLIN (AP) — Ireland suffered a double blow to its Nations Championship preparation when captain Caelan Doris and back Tommy…

DUBLIN (AP) — Ireland suffered a double blow to its Nations Championship preparation when captain Caelan Doris and back Tommy O’Brien were ruled out of all three July tests.

Both were injured as Leinster won the United Rugby Championship final against the Bulls 36-7 on Saturday in Dublin.

Doris picked up a foot injury and O’Brien hurt his groin after landing awkwardly from an aerial contest.

Hooker Dan Sheehan will captain Ireland in the tests in Australia, Japan and New Zealand on consecutive Saturdays from July 4.

The loss of Doris and O’Brien was good news for Ulster brothers Zac and Bryn Ward, the sons of former Ireland international Andy Ward. Both brothers have trained with Ireland but were uncapped.

Ireland leaves for Sydney on Monday.

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