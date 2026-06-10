Dingler hits 2 HRs, drives in 4 runs as Tigers outslug Twins 10-4 in game featuring 8 HRs

DETROIT (AP) — Dillon Dingler had two homers among his four hits and drove in four runs Tuesday night, leading…

DETROIT (AP) — Dillon Dingler had two homers among his four hits and drove in four runs Tuesday night, leading the Detroit Tigers to a 10-4 win over the Minnesota Twins.

Dingler had a solo homer in the first and a three-run shot in the sixth to raise his team-leading total to 16. He added a double and single and scored three runs.

Kerry Carpenter hit a go-ahead two-run home run in the fifth as the teams combined for eight homers in the game. Riley Greene homered and drove in two runs as the Tigers won for the sixth time in seven games. Gleyber Torres drove in two runs with a single.

Tigers starter Troy Melton (3-0) allowed eight hits and four runs in five innings, and struck out five.

Josh Bell hit his 200th career homer for the Twins. Byron Buxton opened the game with his team-high 19th homer on the first pitch after missing the Twins’ previous two games after injuring his right shoulder while crashing into the wall against Kansas City on Friday.

Brooks Lee and Kody Clemens each added solo homers for Minnesota, which has lost five of its last six. Twins starter Taj Bradley (5-3) gave up seven hits and five runs in 4 1/3 innings.

The start of the game was delayed an hour and 51 minutes by inclement weather.

Lee and Clemens homered on consecutive pitches to give Minnesota a 4-3 lead in the fifth. The Tigers regained the lead in the bottom half on Carpenter’s two-run shot.

Dingler’s two-run shot off Taylor Rogers with two out extended the Tigers’ lead to 8-4 in the sixth. Torres’ two-run single in the seventh helped Detroit reach double digits in runs for the fourth time this season.

Up next

Tigers LHP Framber Valdez (3-4, 4.21 ERA) will start the middle game of the three-game series Wednesday. The Twins have not announced a starter.

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