David Raya praises Unai Simón and downplays goalkeeping debate ahead of Spain’s World Cup opener

David Raya toned down the debate over the starting goalkeeper for Spain at the World Cup, praising teammate Unai Simón…

David Raya toned down the debate over the starting goalkeeper for Spain at the World Cup, praising teammate Unai Simón on Saturday and saying La Roja is in good hands with him.

Spain begins its quest for a second World Cup title on Monday against Cape Verde in Group H in Atlanta.

Simón has been the regular starter under coach Luis de la Fuente, but talk about a possible change in goal increased following stellar seasons by the squad’s other goalkeepers: Raya, who helped Arsenal win the Premier League and reach the Champions League final, and Joan García, who helped Barcelona win the Spanish league while being named the competition’s best goalkeeper.

“Spain is in very good hands no matter who gets to play,” Raya said Saturday. “I think Unai Simón, since his debut, has raised the level of the goalkeeping position. We won the Nations League and the European Championship with him. And I think he’s a great goalkeeper who has given us these titles as the starter.”

De la Fuente did not name his starting goalkeeper in advance, adding fuel to the debate in Spain. He used all three of them in the team’s warmups ahead of the World Cup, though Simón got the nod to start in the final preparation match.

“It’s normal (to have a debate),” Raya said. “There’s always been a lot of competition among the goalkeepers that we’ve had. It’s about camaraderie, striving to be better, to make the coach’s job difficult. We’re all here to help the team. Whoever gets to play will do their best.”

Spain on Saturday had its last practice session at its camp in Tennessee before traveling to Atlanta for its opener.

Spain will have a full squad available for the match after forwards Víctor Muñoz, Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams returned to training this week after recovering from injuries.

Spain’s second match will be against Saudi Arabia on June 21, also in Atlanta. The team’s final group game will be against Uruguay on June 26 in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Spain rebounded from a round of 16 elimination by Morocco at the 2022 World Cup by winning the 2024 European Championship in Germany. La Roja also won the 2023 Nations League, and was runner-up to Portugal in the 2025 Nations League.

Spain hasn’t gone further than the last 16 in the World Cup since its lone title in 2010.

___

AP World Cup: https://apnews.com/fifa-world-cup

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.