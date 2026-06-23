Cubs visit the Mets to start 4-game series

Chicago Cubs (40-37, third in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (34-43, fifth in the NL East) New York;…

Chicago Cubs (40-37, third in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (34-43, fifth in the NL East)

New York; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Edward Cabrera (4-4, 5.21 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 61 strikeouts); Mets: Kodai Senga (0-5, 9.00 ERA, 1.88 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)

LINE: Mets -121, Cubs -100; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets open a four-game series at home against the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday.

New York has a 34-43 record overall and an 18-18 record in home games. The Mets are 10th in the NL with 82 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

Chicago has a 17-20 record in road games and a 40-37 record overall. The Cubs have the third-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .337.

The teams meet Tuesday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto has 17 home runs, 36 walks and 38 RBIs while hitting .301 for the Mets. Bo Bichette is 16 for 42 with three doubles, three home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games.

Pete Crow-Armstrong has 12 doubles, four triples and 16 home runs for the Cubs. Seiya Suzuki is 14 for 37 with five doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 5-5, .265 batting average, 5.44 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Cubs: 6-4, .272 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Tyrone Taylor: 10-Day IL (hip), Jorge Polanco: 60-Day IL (wrist), Francisco Lindor: 10-Day IL (calf), Christian Scott: 15-Day IL (hip), Ronny Mauricio: 10-Day IL (thumb), Luis Robert: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Hagenman: 60-Day IL (rib), Clay Holmes: 60-Day IL (fibula), Reed Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dedniel Nunez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Cade Horton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Edward Cabrera: day-to-day (hand), Daniel Palencia: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matthew Boyd: 15-Day IL (knee), Jameson Taillon: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christopher Austin: 60-Day IL (knee), Hunter Harvey: 60-Day IL (tricep), Riley Martin: 15-Day IL (elbow), Porter Hodge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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