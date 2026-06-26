Cubs bring 4-game win streak into game against the Brewers

Chicago Cubs (44-37, second in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (49-29, first in the NL Central) Milwaukee; Friday, 7:45…

Chicago Cubs (44-37, second in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (49-29, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Friday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Colin Rea (5-5, 4.99 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 59 strikeouts); Brewers: Jacob Misiorowski (8-3, 1.45 ERA, 0.75 WHIP, 138 strikeouts)

LINE: Brewers -277, Cubs +220; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs will try to continue a four-game win streak with a victory against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Milwaukee has a 25-15 record in home games and a 49-29 record overall. Brewers pitchers have a collective 3.38 ERA, which ranks second in MLB play.

Chicago has gone 21-20 on the road and 44-37 overall. The Cubs have the 10th-ranked team batting average in the NL at .243.

Friday’s game is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brice Turang has 16 doubles, three triples and 11 home runs while hitting .265 for the Brewers. William Contreras is 13 for 34 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Ian Happ has 15 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 38 RBIs for the Cubs. Pete Crow-Armstrong is 18 for 41 with two doubles, a triple and five home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 7-3, .243 batting average, 2.53 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Cubs: 7-3, .271 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Jared Koenig: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Lockridge: 10-Day IL (knee), Brian Fitzpatrick: 60-Day IL (elbow), D.L. Hall: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Quinn Priester: 60-Day IL (wrist), Carlos Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Coleman Crow: 15-Day IL (forearm), Logan Henderson: 15-Day IL (back), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Cubs: Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow), Hunter Harvey: 60-Day IL (tricep), Riley Martin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jameson Taillon: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Ben Brown: 15-Day IL (neck), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Christopher Austin: 60-Day IL (knee), Cade Horton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Daniel Palencia: 15-Day IL (elbow), Porter Hodge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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