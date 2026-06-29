Cubs begin 3-game series with the Padres

San Diego Padres (43-39, second in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (46-38, second in the NL Central) Chicago; Monday,…

San Diego Padres (43-39, second in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (46-38, second in the NL Central)

Chicago; Monday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: TBD; Cubs: Shota Imanaga (5-6, 4.40 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 88 strikeouts)

LINE: Cubs -157, Padres +129; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs host the San Diego Padres to open a three-game series.

Chicago is 46-38 overall and 23-17 in home games. The Cubs are 37-7 in games when they scored at least five runs.

San Diego has a 20-18 record in road games and a 43-39 record overall. The Padres have a 25-8 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams match up Monday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Crow-Armstrong has 17 home runs, 36 walks and 45 RBIs while hitting .278 for the Cubs. Seiya Suzuki is 13 for 41 with three doubles, two home runs and nine RBIs over the past 10 games.

Manny Machado has 15 doubles and 15 home runs for the Padres. Fernando Tatis Jr. is 13 for 41 with five doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 8-2, .251 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored opponents by 33 runs

Padres: 6-4, .255 batting average, 4.00 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Cubs: Hoby Milner: 15-Day IL (appendicitis), Phil Maton: 15-Day IL (knee), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow), Hunter Harvey: 60-Day IL (tricep), Riley Martin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jameson Taillon: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Ben Brown: 15-Day IL (neck), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Christopher Austin: 60-Day IL (knee), Cade Horton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Daniel Palencia: 15-Day IL (elbow), Porter Hodge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Ty France: day-to-day (wrist), Luis Campusano: 10-Day IL (toe), Jeremiah Estrada: 15-Day IL (knee), German Marquez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Lucas Giolito: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt Waldron: 15-Day IL (arm), Nick Pivetta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Cronenworth: 7-Day IL (concussion), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ramon Laureano: 60-Day IL (hip), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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