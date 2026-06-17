Cubs and Rockies meet with series tied 1-1

Colorado Rockies (28-46, fifth in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (38-36, third in the NL Central) Chicago; Wednesday, 8:05…

Colorado Rockies (28-46, fifth in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (38-36, third in the NL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Sean Sullivan (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.67 WHIP, two strikeouts); Cubs: Javier Assad (4-1, 3.99 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 24 strikeouts)

LINE: Cubs -190, Rockies +155; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs and Colorado Rockies play on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Chicago has a 21-16 record at home and a 38-36 record overall. Cubs hitters are batting a collective .239, which ranks 10th in the NL.

Colorado has a 28-46 record overall and a 14-26 record in road games. The Rockies have an 18-11 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Wednesday is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Rockies hold a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Crow-Armstrong has 12 doubles, four triples and 14 home runs for the Cubs. Seiya Suzuki is 11 for 34 with three doubles, two home runs and eight RBIs over the past 10 games.

T.J. Rumfield has 10 home runs, 27 walks and 36 RBIs while hitting .275 for the Rockies. Willi Castro is 16 for 40 with three doubles, two home runs and nine RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 5-5, .234 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Rockies: 4-6, .281 batting average, 6.21 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Edward Cabrera: day-to-day (hand), Daniel Palencia: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matthew Boyd: 15-Day IL (knee), Jameson Taillon: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christopher Austin: 60-Day IL (knee), Hunter Harvey: 60-Day IL (tricep), Riley Martin: 15-Day IL (elbow), Porter Hodge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cade Horton: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Rockies: Jimmy Herget: 15-Day IL (shoulder), McCade Brown: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chase Dollander: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brenton Doyle: 10-Day IL (oblique), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (ankle), Tanner Gordon: 15-Day IL (hip), Jordan Beck: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (back), Welinton Herrera: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quintana: 60-Day IL (elbow), Pierson Ohl: 60-Day IL (elbow), RJ Petit: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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