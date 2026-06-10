Croatia arrives for the World Cup with some familiar but aging standouts

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — The Croatian team that came to the United States for this year’s World Cup does not…

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — The Croatian team that came to the United States for this year’s World Cup does not seem totally ready to enter a new era.

After back-to-back semifinal appearances, why would it be?

Croatia has arrived in the Washington, D.C. area, where it is setting up camp at least through the group stage, although its three games are in Arlington, Texas; Toronto; and Philadelphia. The roster includes one of the game’s greats in 40-year-old Luka Modric, as well as 37-year-old Ivan Perisic. Both of them helped the team to a runner-up finish in 2018 and third place in 2022.

“I think it’s a big thing for any young player to have players such as Luka, Perisic, (Mateo) Kovacic and (Andrej) Kramaric in the team,” 23-year-old striker Igor Matanovic said Wednesday through a translator, mentioning each of the four players on Croatia’s roster with more than 100 appearances in international play. “To see every little detail they do, I think it’s a great privilege, and I try to learn as much as I can.”

Croatia’s first World Cup appearance was in 1998 after the breakup of Yugoslavia, and the team made it all the way to the semifinals. The Vatreni, as they are called, have certainly made their mark on the event, and not just because of their familiar checkered shirts. Croatia finished third in 1998 and 2022 and reached the final in 2018 in Russia before losing to France.

Modric won the Ballon d’Or in 2018, the only time from 2008-21 that Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo didn’t win it. He needs just two more international appearances to reach 200, and although the midfielder broke his cheekbone in April, he scored while wearing a protective mask in Sunday’s 2-1 win over Slovenia in a friendly.

He has played in four World Cups already, the first in 2006 when Matanovic was only 3 years old. Croatia didn’t qualify for the 2010 tournament.

Not only did the Vatreni keep several experienced players around for this year, but they also have the same coach, Zlatko Dalic, from 2018 and 2022. It’s a team not lacking for continuity and experience. The question is whether at some point age will catch up.

That could be answered quickly. Croatia’s opener is next Wednesday against England in one of the most anticipated group matches in the whole tournament. It’s a rematch of a 2018 semifinal.

“It’s a big football nation, a big team. The English Premier League is the best in the world for a reason,” midfielder Kristijan Jakic said through a translator. “I was surprised a little bit by their final squad list because they were missing some players that maybe you would expect. But that also says a lot about their quality. They’re highly motivated to win.”

Jakic was on the team in 2022, but his playing time in that World Cup consisted of a single minute in the third-place match against Morocco.

“That minute was the highlight of my whole career, of my life,” Jakic said. “I would lie to you if I didn’t say that I expect or hope for a few more minutes than one minute, but I will give my best to the team and I will be very happy with everything that I play for Croatian team.”

Jakic did score twice in qualifying for this tournament, and at some point Croatia will need to build around a new generation of players. The next few weeks will determine how soon that day comes.

“Croatia knows how to play against the best teams in the world,” Jakic said. “So I expect a good result for us.”

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