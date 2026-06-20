Colorado Rockies and Pittsburgh Pirates meet in game 2 of series

Pittsburgh Pirates (38-38, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (29-47, fifth in the NL West) Denver; Saturday, 9:10…

Pittsburgh Pirates (38-38, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (29-47, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Saturday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Paul Skenes (6-6, 2.85 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, 99 strikeouts); Rockies: Tomoyuki Sugano (7-4, 4.54 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

LINE: Pirates -209, Rockies +169; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies play the Pittsburgh Pirates with a 1-0 series lead.

Colorado has a 29-47 record overall and a 15-20 record in home games. The Rockies have a 17-36 record in games when they have given up a home run.

Pittsburgh has gone 18-19 on the road and 38-38 overall. Pirates hitters are batting a collective .254, the fifth-best team batting average in MLB play.

The teams meet Saturday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Troy Johnston leads the Rockies with a .312 batting average, and has 21 doubles, three home runs, 20 walks and 34 RBIs. Willi Castro is 14 for 37 with two home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games.

Brandon Lowe leads the Pirates with 18 home runs while slugging .511. Bryan Reynolds is 16 for 38 with four doubles, four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 5-5, .295 batting average, 5.23 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Pirates: 4-6, .265 batting average, 5.52 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Tanner Gordon: 15-Day IL (hip), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (ankle), McCade Brown: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chase Dollander: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brenton Doyle: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jordan Beck: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (back), Welinton Herrera: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quintana: 60-Day IL (elbow), Pierson Ohl: 60-Day IL (elbow), RJ Petit: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Bryan Reynolds: day-to-day (groin), Chris Devenski: 60-Day IL (illness), Wilber Dotel: 15-Day IL (lat), Konnor Griffin: 10-Day IL (flexor tendon), Oneil Cruz: 10-Day IL (hand)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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