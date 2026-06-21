Clark wins 2nd US Open title. Yamashita takes LPGA event in playoff

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. (AP) — On the edge of the greatest collapse in U.S. Open history, Wyndham Clark held his nerve…

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. (AP) — On the edge of the greatest collapse in U.S. Open history, Wyndham Clark held his nerve against a charge by Sam Burns and a Shinnecock Hills gallery that never gave him much love Sunday until he captured his second Open title in four years.

Six shots ahead at the start of the final round, Clark’s final act was two putts from just outside 50 feet for par that gave him a 3-over 73 and a one-shot victory over Burns.

Clark, who won the 2023 U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club, became the first wire-to-wire winner of the U.S. Open since Martin Kaymer at Pinehurst No. 2 in 2014.

This sure didn’t feel like that. His lead was down to a single shot after just five holes, and the stress followed him the rest of the way. The gallery rooted against him all day, putting all their support behind Scottie Scheffler and his bid for the career Grand Slam. Scheffler had his own share of mistakes and never got closer than three shots all day.

Clark finished at 4-under 276. Burns closed with a 67, his second chance in as many years to win the U.S. Open.

Scheffler, in his first try to get the only major he hasn’t won, was three shots back when he rammed a 30-foot birdie putt some 6 feet on the 14th and three-putted for bogey and a 71.

LPGA Tour

BELMONT, Mich. (AP) — Miyu Yamashita got into a playoff Sunday in the Meijer LPGA Classic when Lottie Woad’s 3-foot par try lipped out to close regulation, then won with a 3-footer of her own on the first extra hole.

Five strokes behind third-round leader Jing Yan and four back of Woad going into the day, the 4-foot-11 Yamashita shot an 8-under 64 to get to 17-under 271 at Blythefield Country Club. The 24-year-old Japanese player birdied the par-5 18th in regulation and the playoff.

Woad had a 68, holing out from a bunker for birdie on the 17th before running into trouble on the 467-yard 18th. In the playoff, both players were in front of the green in two. Yamashita played first, hitting a flop shot to 3 feet. Woad then hit her pitch 10 feet past and missed the comebacker.

Yamashita won for the third time on the LPGA Tour. Last year, she won the Maybank Championship and major Women’s British Open and was the LPGA rookie of the year.

The major KPMG Women’s PGA Championship begins Thursday at Hazeltine in Minnesota.

Other tours

Lauren Olivares won the Epson Tour’s Great Lakes Championship at the Highlands for her first professional victory, beating Kaleiya Romero with a birdie on the first hole of a playoff. They each shot 66 to finish at 12 under. … Thailand’s Aunchisa Utama birdied the first hole of a playoff with Norway’s Dorthea Forbrigd to win the Dutch Ladies Open on the Ladies European Tour. … American John Catlin outlasted Norway’s Kristian Krogh Johannessen with a birdie on the seventh hole of a playoff in the Challenge Tour’s English Open. They parred the first six extra holes at The Vale. … Samuel Simpson won the KCM Golf Challenge in Zambia for his third Sunshine Tour title. He closed with a 66 to finish at 18 under, a stroke ahead of four players. … Min-Young Lee won the Japan LPGA’s Nichirei Ladies on the seventh hole of a playoff. She closed with a 63. … Seo Kyo-rim won the Inca Finance The Heaven Masters for her second Korea LPGA victory in two weeks. She finished at 16 under for a two-shot margin.

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