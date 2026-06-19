Chicago faces Dallas on 4-game slide

Chicago Sky (4-10, 1-6 Eastern Conference) at Dallas Wings (9-6, 5-4 Western Conference) Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Chicago Sky (4-10, 1-6 Eastern Conference) at Dallas Wings (9-6, 5-4 Western Conference)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago Sky aims to break its four-game slide with a victory over Dallas Wings.

The Wings are 5-2 in home games. Dallas averages 87.6 points and has outscored opponents by 4.9 points per game.

The Sky have gone 3-4 away from home. Chicago is seventh in the WNBA scoring 38.6 points per game in the paint led by Kamilla Cardoso averaging 9.0.

Dallas makes 45.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than Chicago has allowed to its opponents (43.2%). Chicago’s 42.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.9 percentage points lower than Dallas has given up to its opponents (46.1%).

The teams play for the second time this season. The Wings won the last meeting 99-89 on May 21. Paige Bueckers scored 24 points to help lead the Wings to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jessica Shepard is averaging 13.7 points, 11.5 rebounds and 5.6 assists for the Wings. Bueckers is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

Cardoso is averaging 11.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Sky. Skylar Diggins is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wings: 6-4, averaging 85.8 points, 35.5 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points per game.

Sky: 1-9, averaging 82.7 points, 30.7 rebounds, 19.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 92.1 points.

INJURIES: Wings: Odyssey Sims: out (ankle).

Sky: Courtney Vandersloot: out (knee), Rickea Jackson: out for season (knee), DiJonai Carrington: out (foot).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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