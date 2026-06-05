Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $100 Knicks-Spurs Game 2 Bonus, Free Pick Offer

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Registering with the most recent Chalkboard promo code WTOP welcome offer here gives you an opportunity to secure up to $100 in bonuses and a free pick for Knicks-Spurs Game 2.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP For NBA Finals, More

Before executing any entries on the upcoming Knicks-Spurs contest, here is the structural breakdown of the Chalkboard welcome offer:

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP New Chalkboard User Offer $100 deposit match bonus + free pick Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Promotion Confirmed On June 5th, 2026

The mechanics of the Chalkboard welcome offer are straightforward. New customers physically located in a participating state who meet the standard age requirements will receive a dollar-for-dollar match on their initial deposit. The secondary piece of the bonus—the free pick—allows users to drop a selected player’s point total to a nominal 0.5 points. From a probabilistic standpoint, this essentially secures a 100% win rate for one leg of your parlay. Applying this 0.5-point free pick to an elite scorer in tonight’s matchup instantly gives your entry a massive, data-backed head start. This free pick is reusable until you make a winning entry with Chalkboard.

Chalkboard NBA Promo For Knicks vs. Spurs Game 2

With matched funds secured, the next step is identifying statistical value on the board. To effectively utilize your extra capital and 0.5-point free pick, here are five key players to look into tonight:

Player Points Over/Under Assists Over/Under Rebounds Over/Under Victor Wembanyama 27.5 2.5 11.5 Jalen Brunson 25.5 5.5 2.5 Karl-Anthony Towns 16.5 3.5 11.5 Stephon Castle 16.5 6.5 4.5 OG Anunoby 15.5 1.5 5.5

When applying your Chalkboard promo code funds, the underlying data highlights clear inefficiencies for both the over and the under. San Antonio’s Victor Wembanyama currently carries the highest points total at 27.5. However, through 18 postseason games, the dynamic big man is averaging just 23.3 points per game. Based on his established season averages, the metrics indicate that taking the under on Wembanyama’s 26.5-point prop is the mathematically sound play.

Conversely, New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson presents significant value on the over. Brunson’s points prop sits at 25.5, yet he has been a highly consistent volume scorer, generating 27.1 points per game across 15 postseason appearances. The numbers strongly support Brunson clearing his projected total.

Secondary scorers Stephon Castle and OG Anunoby also present compelling statistical advantages, as their point totals are set noticeably lower than their actual postseason production. Castle averages 19.1 points per game versus a 16.5 over/under, while Anunoby is producing 19.5 points per game against a low 15.5-point total. Anchoring your first Chalkboard entry with one of these mathematically favorable matchups—paired alongside your guaranteed free pick—is an optimal strategy.

Today’s MLB Matchups

If you prefer to diversify your entries beyond the NBA, your Chalkboard matched funds can also be allocated to the diamond. Today’s Major League Baseball slate features several games to analyze, including:

Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees

Chicago White Sox vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Cleveland Guardians vs. Texas Rangers

New York Mets vs. San Diego Padres

Activate Your Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP Offer

Securing this welcome bonus requires a specific sequence of steps. Follow this guide to register your account and properly activate the matched funds:

Register: Click here and create a new account. Identity verification requires standard personal data, including your legal name, email address, and date of birth. Enter the Promo Code: Input the promo code WTOP during the registration phase. This exact code is the necessary trigger to lock in your welcome bonus. Execute a Qualifying Deposit: Navigate to the cashier and fund your account using one of Chalkboard’s secure payment methods. While Chalkboard will match any initial amount up to the ceiling, depositing exactly $100 captures the absolute maximum expected value of the offer.

Once your initial transaction clears, the matched bonus capital and your 0.5-point free pick will immediately hit your account balance, providing the necessary leverage to build your entries.