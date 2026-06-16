Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Score $100 Deposit Bonus For MLB, World Cup Picks Tuesday

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services When you register with the Chalkboard promo code WTOP here, you have the ability to secure up to $100 in bonuses and a free pick for today’s MLB action and the World Cup slate.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: $100 Deposit Bonus + Free Pick

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP New Chalkboard User Offer $100 deposit match bonus + free pick Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Information Verified June 16th, 2026

Before you finalize your entries, it is crucial to maximize your starting bankroll. New users can take advantage of the current Chalkboard sign-up offer detailed below.

The Chalkboard welcome offer provides a mathematically sound bankroll boost for new Chalkboard customers, delivering a 100% deposit match of up to $100. In addition to the matched capital, new users receive a specialized free pick.

This bonus allows users to select a specific player to go over a designated statistical prop, functioning effectively as a free leg in an entry to multiply potential payouts. This free pick is reusable until you make a winning entry on the platform. To utilize this sign-up promotion, you must be a new user meeting the platform’s age restrictions and be physically located within a participating state.

With an expansive MLB schedule available, the data presents numerous avenues to deploy your deposit match and free pick. Whether you target a divisional showdown like the San Diego Padres facing the St. Louis Cardinals or back an ace—such as Gerrit Cole for the Yankees or Logan Gilbert for the Mariners—this promotional value allows you to isolate favorable pitching and hitting projections.

Chalkboard MLB Tuesday Projections

Once you have claimed your deposit match and free pick, it is time to build your slip. Below is a statistical snapshot of current lines for some of tonight’s most notable players.

Player hits strikeouts Gerrit Cole (NYY – SP) N/A O/U 5.5 Logan Gilbert (SEA – SP) N/A O/U 6.5 Shohei Ohtani (LAD) O/U 0.5 N/A Freddie Freeman (LAD) O/U 1.5 N/A Manny Machado (SDP) O/U 0.5 N/A Fernando Tatis Jr. (SDP) O/U 1.5 N/A Cody Bellinger (NYY) O/U 0.5 N/A Gunnar Henderson (BAL) O/U 0.5 N/A Andrew Benintendi (CWS) O/U 0.5 N/A Miguel Vargas (CWS) O/U 0.5 N/A

Analyzing the recent trends reveals optimal pathways for deploying your Chalkboard free pick. Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani carries a .298 season average into tonight’s contest. More importantly, his recent sample size is highly efficient: he has cleared the 0.5 hits prop in five of his last seven games. The rolling data creates a strong case for backing the OVER on Ohtani.

Conversely, surface-level metrics can be misleading, as demonstrated by Manny Machado. While his .177 season average appears poor, his recent contact rate indicates clear positive regression. Machado has surpassed 0.5 hits in five of his last six contests. The trendline dictates an OVER play here.

For Baltimore Orioles infielder Gunnar Henderson, recent performance indicates a stark cold streak. Failing to exceed 0.5 hits in nine of his last 13 games—including a zero-hit streak across four consecutive road matchups—signals a highly unfavorable split. Trusting the data means targeting the UNDER.

On the mound, Seattle’s Logan Gilbert offers a compelling strikeout prop. Despite failing to clear 6.5 strikeouts in three recent outings against Baltimore, his broader season metrics illustrate a high ceiling. Generating a 9.26 K/9 rate, Gilbert has eclipsed 6.5 strikeouts in seven of his last nine overall starts and six of his last seven home appearances. Weighing his favorable home splits against his head-to-head history makes his OVER an intriguing high-upside investment.

Exploring Today’s World Cup Soccer Slate

While MLB action commands significant attention, users should also monitor today’s soccer slate. The current World Cup schedule offers a distinct set of matchups with varied tactical implications.

France vs. Senegal

Iraq vs. Norway

Argentina vs. Algeria

Austria vs. Jordan

Activate Your Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP Offer

Whether analyzing the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees or calculating expected value for the late-night Tampa Bay Rays and Los Angeles Dodgers matchup, claiming your Chalkboard bonus requires a systematic approach. Follow these precise steps to establish your account and activate the promotional value:

Sign Up: Click here to initiate the registration process. You will need to input standard personal data—including your legal name, email address, date of birth, and physical address—to successfully verify your identity and geographic location. Enter the Promo Code: During registration, it is mandatory to input the promo code WTOP. This specific string acts as the trigger to opt your new account into the welcome offer. Make a Secure Deposit: Following account verification, proceed to the platform’s cashier interface. Select one of Chalkboard’s secure transaction methods to initially fund your wallet. Claim Your Match: To extract the absolute maximum value from this promotion, a deposit of at least $100 is required. However, flexibility is built into the offer; Chalkboard will process a 100% match on whatever initial sum you deposit, distributing it directly as a bonus.

Once the deposit transaction clears, your matched capital and complimentary free pick will populate in your account balance, properly equipping you to tackle the upcoming slate of games with a fortified bankroll.