Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Get a $100 Bonus + Free Pick for MLB, NBA Finals This Week

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users can unlock a 100% deposit match up to $100, plus a free pick, just by using the latest Chalkboard promo code WTOP ahead of the next MLB game. To get the maximum value, sign up here and deposit $100 to double your bankroll.

This offer is strictly for new users, giving us a perfect setup to build our exotic bets around exciting matchups like the Cleveland Guardians at New York Yankees, the Toronto Blue Jays at Atlanta Braves, or the Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP for MLB Picks

Here’s the deal: this Chalkboard welcome offer gives you a 100% deposit match up to $100, but the real kicker is the free pick. When handicapping a slate, I love having an anchor. This free pick lets you select a player to go over a specific prop, effectively giving you a complimentary, guaranteed winning leg to “key” your entry around.

It’s the perfect way to chase higher payouts without absorbing all the risk. We can use this free pick on a strikeout prop for a heavy-hitting ace like Chris Sale or Carlos Rodón. Just keep in mind, this is exclusively for new Chalkboard customers who meet the legal age requirements in a participating state.

Ways to Use Your MLB Bonus Tonight

Whether you want to lock in an elite pitcher to fan the side or back a superstar slugger to get on base, tonight’s slate is ripe for the picking. When I’m building out my entries, I want data-driven confidence.

Below is a breakdown of the consensus morning line prop odds for 10 of the biggest stars taking the field:

Player Hits Strikeouts Chris Sale (ATL) N/A 7.5 (Over +112 / Under -150) Carlos Rodón (NYY) N/A 5.5 (Over +119 / Under -151) Shohei Ohtani (LAD) 1.5 (Over +165 / Under -227) N/A Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (TOR) 0.5 (Over -238 / Under +174) N/A José Ramírez (CLE) 1.5 (Over +179 / Under -246) N/A Cody Bellinger (NYY) 0.5 (Over -239 / Under +175) N/A Freddie Freeman (LAD) 1.5 (Over +184 / Under -258) N/A Christian Yelich (MIL) 1.5 (Over +183 / Under -250) N/A

Let’s talk strategy. Starting on the mound, Atlanta’s Chris Sale brings an elite 10.746 K/9 rate and 80 total strikeouts into tonight, but the smart money heavily favors the under on his 7.5 strikeout line at -150. Similarly, Carlos Rodón carries an impressive 9.474 K/9 across his 19 innings pitched this season, yet the books lean toward the under (-151) for his 5.5 strikeout prop against the Guardians. I’m taking those unders and parlaying them into bigger spots.

For the hitters, I always look for a high-probability base to anchor my slips. Cody Bellinger leads the Yankees with 59 hits and a .272 average, making his over 0.5 hits strongly favored at -239. Ronald Acuña Jr. is also heavily backed to get at least one knock (Over -223). But pay attention to those 1.5 hit lines—that’s where we fade the public.

Shohei Ohtani has an excellent .301 average, but his 1.5 hits prop sees the under favored heavily at -227. Cleveland’s José Ramírez is in a similar boat; despite 57 hits, his .245 average has oddsmakers pricing the under on his 1.5 line at -246. Keying the under on these inflated 1.5 lines is exactly how we find our edge.

Beyond the Diamond: NBA Finals & Stanley Cup Action

Don’t feel boxed in by the diamond. The beauty of this Chalkboard offer is the flexibility. While I’m hammering these MLB lines tonight, you can absolutely use your bonus funds and free picks to cross sports.

With the NBA Finals and the Stanley Cup Final in action, there’s a massive opportunity to build cross-sport entries. Getting a free pick on a superstar’s point total on the hardwood or a shot-on-goal prop on the ice is a fantastic way to diversify your action and swing for the fences on a massive payout.

Steps to Use the Chalkboard Promo Code

Ready to take action? We are in this together, so let’s make sure you get set up correctly. Follow these simple steps to claim your 100% deposit match and free pick:

Register for an Account: Create a new account here. You’ll need to provide standard personal information (like your name, address, and date of birth) to verify your identity and age. Enter the Promo Code: During registration, you must enter the Chalkboard promo code WTOP. This is the key to unlocking the exclusive welcome offer. Make a Secure Deposit: Head to the cashier and use a secure payment method to fund your account. To claim the maximum value of this bonus, I recommend depositing the full $100. Receive Your Bonus: Chalkboard will instantly activate the 100% deposit match once your transaction clears. You don’t have to deposit the full $100—if you start with $50, they’ll match $50—but maxing it out gives you the most ammunition.

Once your bonus funds hit the account, you’re ready to use your free pick and start building a slip for tonight’s slate.