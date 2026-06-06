Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Deposit Bonus For Red Sox-Yankees, MLB Saturday Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Create a new account using the Chalkboard promo code WTOP and secure up to $100 in bonuses alongside a free pick when you sign up here before today’s MLB slate.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP Claims $100 Bonus Offer

Whether you are building entries around the New York Yankees hosting the Boston Red Sox, or you prefer the data profile of the Atlanta Braves against the Pittsburgh Pirates, new users can optimize their entry strategy with this welcome offer.

Use the table below to claim your bonus before the first pitch:

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP New Chalkboard User Offer Get $50 Bonus + 100% Deposit Match Terms and Conditions 18+ in eligible states (19+ in AL, CO, NO. 21+ in AZ, LA, MA, VA) Information Verified June 6th, 2026

New Chalkboard customers secure a 100% deposit match up to $100 alongside an exclusive free pick. From an entry-building perspective, this free pick is highly valuable; it allows users to select a player to go over a specific prop, effectively functioning as a free leg in an entry. This is reusable until you construct a winning entry on the platform. With today’s MLB slate featuring high-strikeout probable pitchers like Spencer Strider for the Atlanta Braves and Ranger Suarez for the Boston Red Sox, this free pick serves as a highly probable building block for your daily slips.

This welcome offer is strictly reserved for new Chalkboard customers establishing an account for the first time. To claim the deposit match and free pick, users must meet their jurisdiction’s minimum age requirements and be physically located within a participating state.

Chalkboard MLB Saturday Markets

When deciding how to allocate your deposit match and free pick, cross-referencing daily projeections with season-long statistical data is the most reliable way to identify positive expected value (+EV). Below is a breakdown of the consensus lines for some of the biggest names on tonight’s slate.

Player Hits Strikeouts Spencer Strider N/A O/U 6.5 Paul Goldschmidt O/U 0.5 N/A Cody Bellinger O/U 0.5 N/A Ronald Acuña Jr. O/U 0.5 N/A Matt Olson O/U 0.5 N/A Ceddanne Rafaela O/U 0.5 N/A Anthony Volpe O/U 0.5 N/A

For those looking to build a data-driven entry, the metrics heavily favor the starting pitchers. Atlanta Braves ace Spencer Strider has a strikeout prop set at 6.5. Boasting an elite 11.61 K/9 rate and 173 total strikeouts on the season, the underlying metrics strongly support Strider going over this number. Boston Red Sox starter Ranger Suarez features a slightly lower strikeout line of 4.5. Armed with an 8.74 K/9 and an impressive 249 strikeouts on his ledger, Suarez also profiles exceptionally well to hit the over.

Shifting to the batter’s box, Paul Goldschmidt draws a standard 0.5 hits projection. Goldschmidt is currently batting .268 with 34 hits across 127 at-bats. The over is a reliable anchor for your slip. Alternatively, Ronald Acuña Jr. is also listed at O/U 0.5 hits. Acuña is hitting .249 with 45 hits in 181 at-bats. His slightly lower batting average makes the under a mathematically sound contrarian pick if your analysis indicates the opposing pitching staff has the arsenal to suppress his contact quality.

Expanding Your Bankroll: Stanley Cup Final Game 3

While the MLB slate offers plenty of volume, astute bettors can also deploy their Chalkboard bonus on the NHL. Analyzing shot volume, expected goals (xG), and goaltender save percentages in high-danger areas will be critical for finding value in this Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights matchup. The free pick feature can easily be applied to a player prop on the ice—such as a skater’s total shots on goal—allowing you to diversify your portfolio across sports while maintaining a strict, data-first approach.

Sign Up With Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP Offer

Getting started and claiming your deposit match requires a straightforward verification process. Follow the steps below to systematically secure your bonus funds: