Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Deposit Bonus For MLB, World Cup Friday Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up a new profile using the most recent Chalkboard promo code WTOP here, then complete a deposit to get up to a $100 bonus alongside a free pick before today’s MLB and World Cup matches.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP For MLB, World Cup Picks

If you are looking to capitalize on the upcoming June 19, 2026 slate—featuring data-rich matchups like the Milwaukee Brewers visiting the Atlanta Braves or the Cincinnati Reds taking on the New York Yankees in the Bronx—you can kickstart your platform experience with a generous new user offer.

Here are the core parameters for claiming your bonus before the first pitch:

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP New Chalkboard User Offer $100 deposit match bonus + free pick Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Information Verified June 19, 2026

The Chalkboard welcome offer rewards new Chalkboard customers with a 100% deposit match of up to $100, alongside an integrated free pick. In practical terms, this free pick allows you to select a player to go over a specific statistical prop, functioning as a guaranteed successful leg to build your entry around. You can reuse this free pick until you construct your first winning entry on the platform. For tonight’s MLB slate, a sharp strategy involves using this feature to anchor your entry with a high-probability strikeout prop for a starting pitcher, such as the New York Yankees’ Cam Schlittler or the Tampa Bay Rays’ Griffin Jax.

To claim this promotion, you must be a first-time user who meets the platform’s age requirements and is physically located in a participating state. Once you register and execute your initial deposit, your matched funds and free pick are automatically credited to your account, giving you double the playing power to leverage against the daily baseball projections.

Use Your Chalkboard MLB Promo Tonight

With your Chalkboard bonus and free pick secured, the next step is identifying positive expected value opportunities in tonight’s Brewers-Braves showdown. Below is a projection table outlining the hit and strikeout lines for ten notable players taking the field, including both starting pitchers:

Player Hits Strikeouts Martín Pérez – 3.5 Jacob Misiorowski – 8.5 Christian Yelich 0.5 – Austin Riley 0.5 – Ozzie Albies 0.5 – Matt Olson 0.5 – Mike Yastrzemski 0.5 – Dominic Smith 0.5 – Joey Ortiz 0.5 – Blake Perkins 0.5 –

Analyzing the underlying metrics and recent trends reveals several high-probability targets to anchor your entry.

On the mound, Martín Pérez features a strikeout line of 3.5, and the historical data points heavily toward the over. Pérez has eclipsed 3.5 strikeouts in four of his last six outings. More importantly, his underlying metrics show he has cleared the mark in two consecutive starts against the Brewers.

In the batter’s box, Austin Riley and Ozzie Albies present statistically sound options to surpass their 0.5 hits projections. Riley has consistently profiled well against Milwaukee pitching, logging at least one hit in five straight matchups, despite going against Misiorowski. Albies offers a similarly reliable baseline.

For Milwaukee, Joey Ortiz stands out as a prime candidate for a base knock. Carrying a standard 0.5 hits prop into tonight’s action, Ortiz has generated enough quality contact to eclipse that number in six consecutive games against the Braves.

Conversely, if you are searching for an under, Mike Yastrzemski’s 0.5 hits projection offers a compelling angle. The current sample size suggests fading him is the optimal play, as he has failed to record a hit in four of his last five home games, indicating a localized dip in plate performance.

Today’s World Cup Matches

While the MLB slate offers plenty of statistical value, players can also diversify their portfolios by looking at today’s World Cup soccer action. Integrating cross-sport opportunities into your analysis is a good recipe for success when seeking value. Today’s matches feature several intriguing matchups on the pitch:

USA vs. Australia

Scotland vs. Morocco

Brazil vs. Haiti

Turkiye vs. Paraguay

Activate Your Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP Offer

Getting started and capitalizing on these data-backed insights is a highly efficient process. Just follow these precise steps to secure your bonus: