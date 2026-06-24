Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus + Free Pick Offer for MLB, World Cup

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Sign up with the Chalkboard promo code WTOP to receive a $100 bonus and free pick (via this link here) and dive into a big slate of MLB and World Cup games today.







Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP for $100 Bonus & Free Pick Today

Getting started with a high-value bonus is a sound mathematical strategy, whether you are analyzing Aaron Nola and the 43-36 Philadelphia Phillies against the Washington Nationals, or backing the 47-31 New York Yankees as they face the Detroit Tigers.

Here are the core details regarding the current Chalkboard sign-up offer:

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP New Chalkboard User Offer $100 deposit match bonus + free pick Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Date Last Verified June 24th, 2026

Eligible new Chalkboard customers located in a participating state can leverage this lucrative welcome offer to gain an immediate edge. Upon signing up with the promo code WTOP, you receive a 100% deposit match up to $100, alongside a free pick. This free pick allows you to select a player to exceed a specific prop line, acting as a complementary addition to your entry to help build your initial bankroll.

This bonus provides crucial flexibility for the daily MLB slate. You can utilize your matched funds to build entries around the 34-45 Tigers sending Tarik Skubal to the mound against the Yankees, or identify value in the NL East clash where the Phillies take on the 41-39 Nationals and Miles Mikolas.

How to Use Your Chalkboard Bonus Tonight

When constructing an entry, identifying statistical trends is a proven recipe for success. If you are looking to put your Chalkboard bonus to work, here is a look at the strikeout and hits props for some of tonight’s most notable players:

Player Hits Strikeouts Aaron Nola – 4.5 Tarik Skubal – 6.5 Ryan Weathers – 5.5 Miles Mikolas – 3.5 Bryce Harper 1.5 – J.T. Realmuto 0.5 – Cody Bellinger 0.5 – Jasson Domínguez 0.5 – José Caballero 0.5 – Amed Rosario 0.5 –

For pitching projections, the underlying data highlights several compelling trends. Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal enters his start against the Yankees with a strikeout line set at 6.5. Historical data heavily supports the over, as Skubal has recorded seven or more strikeouts in 11 of his last 13 home starts. Similarly, Philadelphia Phillies starter Aaron Nola presents a strong statistical profile with a strikeout prop of 4.5 against the Nationals. Nola has been highly efficient, eclipsing 4.5 strikeouts in nine of his last 11 outings and five of his last six road appearances, making the over an attractive analytical projection.

Conversely, Yankees starter Ryan Weathers faces a 5.5 strikeout line against Detroit, but the metrics point toward the under. Weathers has fallen short of the 5.5 strikeout mark in 23 of his last 30 games overall and 12 of his last 15 road starts.

Looking at the offensive projections, New York Yankees designated hitter Jasson Domínguez holds a hits prop of 0.5. Domínguez is currently yielding a high contact rate, logging a hit in four of his last five games, which points toward the over. Teammate José Caballero is exhibiting similar efficiency at the plate, exceeding 0.5 hits in six of his last eight contests. On the other end of the spectrum, Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto faces a 0.5 hits line amid a noticeable slump. He has failed to record a hit in 10 of his last 15 games, indicating the under is the smarter statistical play.

How to Sign Up With the Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your bonus ahead of the New York Yankees facing the Detroit Tigers or the Philadelphia Phillies visiting the Washington Nationals requires a straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to activate your Chalkboard deposit match:

Create an Account: Download the Chalkboard app and register as a new user. You will need to submit standard personal information—such as your name, email address, and date of birth—to verify your identity and confirm you meet the age and location requirements. Enter the Promo Code: During registration, ensure you input the promo code WTOP. This specific code is required to unlock the exclusive welcome offer. Fund Your Wallet: Proceed to the cashier section to make your initial deposit using one of Chalkboard’s secure payment methods. While you are not required to deposit the maximum amount upon sign-up, funding your account with at least $100 ensures you claim the full value of the matched bonus. Receive Your Match: Once the transaction is finalized, Chalkboard will instantly credit your account with a 100% deposit match in bonus funds, up to the $100 limit.

With your account funded and the bonus credited, you are fully prepared to analyze the board, apply your free pick, and construct data-driven entries for tonight’s MLB slate.