Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus + Free Pick for Sunday MLB Entries

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Redeem the Chalkboard promo code WTOP to receive a $100 bonus and free pick via this link here, and use this welcome offer for all MLB entries today.







Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP for MLB Bonus Sunday

If you are looking to build data-driven entries for today’s baseball matchups, registering with the latest promotional offer provides a clear mathematical advantage. Whether you are projecting statistics for the New York Yankees (48-33) as they face the Boston Red Sox (34-46), or mapping out props for the Los Angeles Dodgers (52-30) visiting the San Diego Padres (43-37), you can maximize your initial deposit using the details below.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP New Chalkboard User Offer $100 deposit match bonus + free pick Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Date Last Verified June 28th, 2026

Take advantage of this offer before tonight’s prime matchups begin, including the Atlanta Braves (49-32) taking on the San Francisco Giants (34-48). Ensure you review the terms and conditions and confirm you are in an eligible participating state before locking in your MLB player projections.

New Chalkboard customers can jump into the action with a lucrative welcome offer that includes a 100% deposit match up to $100, alongside a highly valuable free pick. This free pick allows users to select a specific player to go over a projected statistical prop, essentially serving as a free, guaranteed win for that leg of your entry.

To qualify for this promotion, you must be a first-time user meeting the minimum age requirements and located within a participating state. Once your account is funded and the deposit match is applied, you can immediately put your bonus to work. Whether you want to use your free pick on a strikeout prop for Atlanta Braves starter Chris Sale or project New York Yankees pitcher Carlos Rodón to go over his pitching outs, Chalkboard gives you the flexibility to build your ideal entry based on the numbers.

How to Use Your Chalkboard MLB Promo Tonight

Once you have secured your deposit match and free pick, it is time to build your entry. If you are analyzing the highly anticipated matchup between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox, there are several standout props available on the board.

Player Hits Strikeouts Sonny Gray N/A 5.5 Carlos Rodón N/A 5.5 Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 N/A Jasson Domínguez 0.5 N/A Cody Bellinger 0.5 N/A Ceddanne Rafaela 0.5 N/A Jarren Duran 0.5 N/A Anthony Volpe 0.5 N/A Willson Contreras 0.5 N/A Wilyer Abreu 0.5 N/A

If you are deploying your Chalkboard promo tonight, recent statistical trends offer clear, evidence-based guidance on several of these stars.

Starting with the pitchers, the underlying data strongly suggests backing both aces tonight. Sonny Gray has dominated New York recently, eclipsing his 5.5 strikeout line in two straight starts against the Yankees while averaging a commanding 7.5 strikeouts in those outings. On the other side, Yankees starter Carlos Rodón rides a hot streak into his matchup, having cleared 5.5 punchouts in five of his last seven overall starts with a 6.29 strikeout average.

On the offensive side, Paul Goldschmidt stands out as a premium target. The veteran has recorded at least one hit in 10 of his last 12 road games, averaging an impressive 1.42 hits per contest in that specific split. Jasson Domínguez is another strong candidate, having collected a hit in four of his last five games.

Conversely, performance metrics advise fading Jarren Duran and Anthony Volpe. Duran has gone hitless in five of his last seven games, while Volpe has fallen short of the 0.5 hits line in three of his last four appearances. Using your Chalkboard free pick on these established trends provides a reliable, data-backed foundation for your entry.

How to Redeem the Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your Chalkboard welcome bonus and getting started on tonight’s baseball slate is a straightforward process. To ensure you lock in the full offer, promo code WTOP is required during sign-up.

Follow these analytical steps to get started:

Download and Register: Download the Chalkboard app and create a new account using promo code WTOP. You will need to register using standard personal information—such as your name, email address, and date of birth—to verify your identity and confirm you meet the strict age and location requirements. Make a Deposit: Once your account is fully registered, head to the cashier section to fund your wallet using one of Chalkboard’s secure payment methods. Claim Your Match: To activate the 100% deposit match, simply complete your transaction. Users do not need to deposit the full $100 when signing up; however, you will receive a 100% match in bonus funds on whatever initial amount you do deposit. You will need to deposit at least $100 in order to claim the maximum full value of the bonus.

Once your transaction is processed and your bonus funds are credited, your account is fully activated. You can immediately use your deposit match and free pick to start building predictive entries for tonight’s matchups, whether you are targeting the Los Angeles Dodgers taking on the San Diego Padres or the Atlanta Braves visiting the San Francisco Giants.