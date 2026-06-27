Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus + Free Pick for Phillies-Mets, All MLB + World Cup Entries Today

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

All new users can redeem the Chalkboard promo code WTOP to secure a $100 bonus and free pick to use for today’s MLB and World Cup entries. Use this link here to get started.







Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP for $100 Bonus + Free Pick Today

Whether you want to back Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees or you prefer to find some hidden value on the Philadelphia Phillies taking on the New York Mets, Chalkboard offers a massive advantage to start your MLB action. We put a lot of stock in finding these early market boosts, and new users can capitalize on this welcome offer right away.

Here is everything you need to know about getting started:

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP New Chalkboard User Offer $100 deposit match bonus + free pick Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Date Last Verified June 27th, 2026

Offer Overview

The Chalkboard welcome offer provides a phenomenal bankroll boost for new customers who meet the age requirements and are located in a participating state. Upon signing up, you will receive a 100% deposit match up to $100, alongside an exclusive free pick. In the daily fantasy space, this free pick essentially operates as a free square, allowing you to confidently take a player to go over a specific prop and anchor your parlay entry with zero downside.

You can immediately put this deposit match and free pick to work on the upcoming MLB slate. Whether you want to build a parlay entry around Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees (48-32) going up against Jake Bennett and the Boston Red Sox (33-46), or you prefer to target specific player props as the Philadelphia Phillies (45-36) battle the New York Mets (34-47), Chalkboard gives you the flexibility to maximize your daily baseball analysis.

How to Use Your Chalkboard MLB Bonus Tonight

Building your entries on Chalkboard is all about finding value and exploiting market inefficiencies, and tonight’s massive MLB slate is ripe with opportunity. Whether you are looking at the AL East showdown or the NL East clash, there are plenty of angles. Here are the hit and strikeout lines for some of the biggest stars taking the field tonight:

Player Hits Strikeouts Gerrit Cole N/A 4.5 Alan Rangel N/A 3.5 Juan Soto 1.5 N/A Anthony Volpe 0.5 N/A Jarren Duran 0.5 N/A Ceddanne Rafaela 0.5 N/A Bryce Harper 0.5 N/A Trea Turner 0.5 N/A Kyle Schwarber 0.5 N/A Francisco Lindor 0.5 N/A

Looking at the slate, there are several clear statistical trends to consider for your Chalkboard entries.

It does stand to reason that consistency is key when searching for value, and New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe has been providing exactly that. Volpe has been incredibly consistent at the plate, exceeding 0.5 hits in 10 of his last 13 games. Backing Volpe to record a hit against the Red Sox presents a highly logical opportunity to lock in the over.

On the other side of that historic rivalry, Jarren Duran has consistently thrived against the Yankees. The Red Sox outfielder has eclipsed 0.5 hits in five of his last six matchups against New York, averaging a stellar 1.2 hits per game in that span. He serves as another prime, data-backed candidate to go over his prop total.

As for the pitchers, Gerrit Cole takes the mound for the Yankees with his consensus strikeout line set at 4.5. When we look under the hood, the recent data suggests taking the under. Cole has struggled to rack up high strikeout totals away from home, failing to exceed 5.5 strikeouts in four straight road games while averaging just 4.2 per outing. Fading a big name like Cole might feel like a longshot to casual fans, but the smart analysis follows the trends.

How to Sign Up With the Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your bonus ahead of today’s MLB slate is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to secure your deposit match and start building your entries: