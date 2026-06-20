Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus For MLB, World Cup Weekend Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Start up your new profile using the Chalkboard promo code WTOP here to unlock a $100 deposit bonus and free pick for MLB and World Cup matchups this weekend.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Activate $100 Bonus + Free Pick

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP New Chalkboard User Offer $100 deposit match bonus + free pick Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Information Verified June 20th, 2026

New Chalkboard customers who meet the necessary age requirements and are located in a participating state can take advantage of a generous welcome offer to boost their bankroll. By signing up, you can receive a 100% deposit match of up to $100 alongside a valuable free pick. This free pick allows you to select a player to go over a specific prop, effectively giving you a complimentary leg to include in your daily parlay. It is also reusable until you construct your first winning entry on the platform.

This is the perfect time to utilize the Chalkboard promo code WTOP, as the current MLB slate offers plenty of exciting opportunities to build a winning ticket. Whether you want to back a player in the heavyweight showdown between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Atlanta Braves, or look for an edge in interleague matchups like the San Diego Padres taking on the Texas Rangers or the Washington Nationals visiting the Tampa Bay Rays, this offer provides a massive head start for your baseball picks.

Chalkboard MLB Projections Today

When deciding how to use your Chalkboard promo code, diving into the latest player trends can uncover serious value. Tonight’s slate is headlined by several stars with eye-catching data behind their hit and strikeout projections.

Player Hits Strikeouts Nathan Eovaldi N/A O/U 5.5 Walker Buehler N/A O/U 4.5 Yandy Díaz O/U 1.5 N/A CJ Abrams O/U 0.5 N/A Manny Machado O/U 0.5 N/A Fernando Tatis Jr. O/U 0.5 N/A Josh Jung O/U 1.5 N/A Christian Yelich O/U 0.5 N/A William Contreras O/U 0.5 N/A Matt Olson O/U 0.5 N/A

In Arlington, Nathan Eovaldi looks poised for a strong performance on the mound. While his overall strikeout numbers have been mixed recently, he has thrived at Globe Life Field. The data shows he has exceeded 5.5 strikeouts in four of his last five home games (averaging 6.6 strikeouts per game). Taking the over on his strikeout projection is a compelling play tonight.

At the plate, Yandy Díaz is a standout target. The Rays slugger has been incredibly reliable at Tropicana Field, exceeding 0.5 hits in eight consecutive home games with an average of 1.4 hits over that span. Similarly, CJ Abrams is having a solid season, having recorded 78 hits in 74 games played (an average of 1.05 hits per game). Both players are strong candidates to go over their hit projections.

Conversely, you might want to fade Manny Machado in his matchup. Despite solid overall numbers recently, Machado has struggled specifically against the Texas Rangers, failing to exceed 0.5 hits in three of his last four games against them. Backing the under could provide an edge for your ticket.

Saturday’s World Cup Matches

Beyond the baseball diamond, your Chalkboard bonus can also be put to work on the soccer pitch. If you are looking to diversify your picks this weekend, take a look at today’s World Cup slate:

Netherlands vs. Sweden

Germany vs. Ivory Coast

Ecuador vs. Curacao

Tunisia vs. Japan

Activate The Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP Offer

Getting started with Chalkboard and claiming your welcome bonus is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these simple steps before tonight’s first pitch to secure your bonus funds and free pick:

Create Your Account: Click here to begin registration. You will need to create a new account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, email address, and date of birth) to verify your identity and ensure you meet the legal age and location requirements.

Click here to begin registration. You will need to create a new account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, email address, and date of birth) to verify your identity and ensure you meet the legal age and location requirements. Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, make sure to enter the required Chalkboard promo code WTOP to opt into the welcome offer.

During the sign-up process, make sure to enter the required Chalkboard promo code to opt into the welcome offer. Make a Secure Deposit: Navigate to the cashier section and select one of Chalkboard’s secure payment methods. To claim the maximum value of this offer, you will need to deposit at least $100.

Navigate to the cashier section and select one of Chalkboard’s secure payment methods. To claim the maximum value of this offer, you will need to deposit at least $100. Claim Your Match: Chalkboard will automatically apply a 100% deposit match to your account. You do not need to deposit the full $100 when signing up to participate; you will receive a 100% match in bonus funds for whatever amount you choose for your initial deposit (up to the $100 limit).

Once your initial deposit clears and your bonus is matched, your bankroll will be fully equipped to tackle tonight’s MLB action and this weekend’s World Cup matchups.