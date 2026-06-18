Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus for Mets-Phillies, MLB, World Cup Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Create a new profile using the Chalkboard promo code WTOP here, then make a $100 DFS bonus + free pick for today’s MLB and World Cup action.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP Offer Details

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP New Chalkboard User Offer $100 deposit match bonus + free pick Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Information Verified June 18th, 2026

For new Chalkboard customers who meet the age and state requirements, this welcome offer provides a highly efficient way to build a starting bankroll. The 100% deposit match effectively doubles your initial staking power up to $100. Furthermore, the inclusion of a free pick allows users to automatically lock in a player to go over a specific prop line. This is reusable until you construct your first winning entry on the platform. By securing a guaranteed winning leg, you eliminate the variance on one side of a multi-leg parlay, significantly increasing the mathematical probability of cashing your entry.

Chalkboard MLB Projections Tonight

To help you navigate tonight’s board and locate a quantifiable edge, we have isolated the underlying data for some of the slate’s highest-profile players, focusing strictly on hit and strikeout totals.

Player Hits Strikeouts Aaron Nola (PHI) N/A O/U 5.5 Sean Manaea (NYM) N/A O/U 5.5 Rafael Devers (SF) O/U 0.5 N/A Luis Arraez (SF) O/U 1.5 N/A Paul Goldschmidt (NYY) O/U 0.5 N/A Cody Bellinger (NYY) O/U 1.5 N/A Kyle Schwarber (PHI) O/U 0.5 N/A Bryce Harper (PHI) O/U 0.5 N/A Marcus Semien (NYM) O/U 0.5 N/A J.T. Realmuto (PHI) O/U 0.5 N/A

If you are constructing an entry based on historical performance metrics, the pitching duel in Philadelphia presents two high-probability targets. Aaron Nola draws a familiar opponent in the Mets, and the historical data heavily supports his over. Opposing him is Sean Manaea, who sits at a highly accessible line of just 5.5 strikeouts. He has averaged 5.9 strikeouts per start in his last 14 times out.

At the plate, situational trends indicate value on locking in the over for Rafael Devers and Marcus Semien to record a hit. Devers has registered at least one hit in six consecutive games against the Braves, producing a reliable average of 1.3 hits per contest. Similarly, Semien has surpassed the 0.5 hits mark in five of his last six matchups against Philadelphia.

Conversely, the underlying numbers suggest fading Bryce Harper and J.T. Realmuto. Harper has failed to reach 0.5 hits in five of his last six games, resulting in a suppressed average of just 0.2 hits per game during that stretch. Realmuto is enduring a similar statistical regression, failing to register a base hit in five consecutive games against the Mets. Targeting the under on slumping hitters is a fundamentally sound approach to building your slips.

Today’s World Cup Matches

The current World Cup schedule provides an optimal environment for deploying your deposit match and free pick. Today’s key matchups include:

Switzerland vs. Bosnia-Herz

Canada vs. Qatar

Mexico vs. South Korea

Sign Up With The Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your welcome bonus is a streamlined process. Execute the following steps to activate your Chalkboard promo code and deploy your bonus funds:

Register: Navigate to the Chalkboard platform here to establish a new account. Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up sequence, ensure that promo code WTOP is actively entered when prompted. This specific code is required to trigger your welcome bonus. Make a Secure Deposit: To activate the 100% deposit match, process your initial transaction using one of Chalkboard’s integrated, secure payment methods. Claim Your Bonus: Chalkboard will automatically match 100% of your first deposit in bonus funds. While you must deposit $100 to extract the absolute maximum value from this promotion, Chalkboard will match whatever initial amount you choose to fund, up to that $100 cap, and instantly credit your account with the bonus funds alongside your free pick.

Once your account is funded and your bonus is credited, you are fully equipped to start analyzing the data and building your winning entries.