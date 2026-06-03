Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus for Knicks-Spurs NBA Finals + MLB Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Create your new profile with the Chalkboard promo code WTOP here and unlock a $100 deposit bonus and free pick in time for the NBA Finals tonight and this week’s MLB action.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP Offer Details

Before the Knicks and Spurs take the court, review the essential details of this exclusive Chalkboard promotion to ensure you lock in your welcome offer.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP New Chalkboard User Offer $100 deposit match bonus + free pick Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Promo Verified On June 3rd, 2026

The Chalkboard promo code equips new customers with a clear mathematical advantage for the New York Knicks vs. San Antonio Spurs matchup. Upon signing up and making an initial deposit, players receive a 100% deposit match up to $100, which effectively halves your initial risk profile. Furthermore, the inclusion of a free pick—allowing you to take a designated player to go over 0.5 points—serves as a near-guaranteed win to anchor your parlay, giving you a massive advantage right out of the gate. This can be reused until you construct a winning entry, too.

Please note that this welcome bonus is exclusively available to new Chalkboard customers. To claim the 100% deposit match and secure your complimentary over 0.5 points free pick, players must meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located within a participating state. By leveraging this promotion, users can attack tonight’s NBA slate with an augmented bankroll.

Chalkboard NBA Promo On Knicks vs. Spurs Game 1

After claiming your bonus funds and free pick, it is time to build your entry. The matchup between the New York and San Antonio features a high volume of star talent, offering fantastic opportunities to find a measurable edge on player projections.

Player Points Over/Under Assists Over/Under Rebounds Over/Under Victor Wembanyama 27.5 2.5 12.5 Jalen Brunson 25.5 6.5 2.5 Karl-Anthony Towns 16.5 4.5 11.5 Stephon Castle 16.5 6.5 4.5 OG Anunoby 15.5 1.5 5.5

When deciding how to deploy your Chalkboard promo code, comparing these baseline projections to recent postseason data is a proven strategy for identifying positive expected value. Victor Wembanyama currently holds the highest scoring projection on the board at 27.5 points. However, a deeper dive into his recent performance suggests taking the under. Through 17 postseason games, the Spurs center is averaging just 23.2 points per game, creating a significant statistical gap between his actual production and tonight’s lofty line.

Conversely, the underlying metrics heavily support Jalen Brunson clearing his 25.5-point projection. The Knicks’ primary offensive catalyst has dominated throughout the playoffs, averaging an impressive 26.9 points per game across 14 appearances. Plugging the over on Brunson’s point total provides an excellent, data-backed foundation for your entry.

Additional value can be found by analyzing secondary scoring options. Stephon Castle (16.5) and OG Anunoby (15.5) are intriguing options. Castle is currently producing 19.2 points per game for San Antonio, while Anunoby is scoring at a 19.7-point clip for New York. The sample size strongly points to the over for both players, making them prime targets to pair with your deposit match funds.

Analyzing Wednesday’s MLB Games

While the NBA playoffs provide a prime opportunity to utilize your deposit match, baseball fans can also find excellent data-driven value on the diamond. Wednesday’s MLB slate features several intriguing matchups worth scouting:

Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees

San Diego Padres vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Texas Rangers vs. St. Louis Cardinals

Activate Your Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP Offer

Claiming your welcome bonus before the action begins is a straightforward process. Follow these steps to ensure you lock in your deposit match and free pick:

Register Your Account: Click here to begin the sign-up process. You will need to create a new account and verify your identity by entering standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and email address). Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, ensure that you enter the promo code WTOP. This is required to activate the exclusive welcome offer. Make a Secure Deposit: Navigate to the cashier section and fund your account using one of Chalkboard’s secure methods. To claim the absolute full value of the bonus, you will need to deposit at least $100. Receive Your Match: You do not need to deposit the full $100 when signing up to participate. Chalkboard will apply a 100% match to whatever amount you choose to deposit initially, up to the $100 maximum limit.

Once your initial deposit clears, your account will be immediately credited with your bonus funds and your complimentary free pick. With your bankroll doubled, you are officially ready to make data-backed predictions on tonight’s slate.